Physicians Research Group and bioaccess® Join Forces to Expand Clinical Trial Opportunities in South America

Chandler, AZ, 8th January 2025- This partnership combines PRG’s expertise in managing a vast network of research-ready physicians with bioaccess®’s deep understanding of the Latin American clinical trial landscape. Together, the organizations aim to bridge the gap between groundbreaking medical research and patients in underserved regions, creating a seamless process for conducting high-quality, cost-effective clinical trials in Latin America.

The collaboration addresses a critical need for greater diversity in clinical trials by leveraging Latin America’s diverse population. By conducting studies in this region, PRG and bioaccess® will help generate data that better represents global patient populations, enhancing the relevance and impact of medical research worldwide.

Latin America offers a unique opportunity for sponsors to reduce the costs of clinical trials without compromising quality. With bioaccess®’s robust infrastructure and local expertise, combined with PRG’s operational excellence, the partnership will streamline trial timelines, reduce expenses, and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to patients.

Both PRG and bioaccess® share a commitment to maintaining the highest standards of regulatory compliance and ethical integrity. This collaboration ensures that every trial meets stringent international guidelines, safeguarding participant safety and delivering reliable, actionable results.