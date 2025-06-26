ArcSite Wins “Best Ease of Use” in Construction Tech, Reinforcing Its Role as the Go-To Mobile Drawing App for Contractors

Grand Rapids, MI, June 26, 2025 — ArcSite has been named a 2025 “Best Ease of Use” winner in Construction Estimating Software by Gartner Digital Markets, a recognition based entirely on verified user reviews from Gartner Digital Markets platforms Capterra and Software Advice.

ArcSite empowers professionals with easy-to-use design tools, accurate estimations, and seamless collaboration, streamlining workflows and enhancing project outcomes.

These recognitions and awards are an independent assessment that evaluates user reviews to help buyers identify the highest-rated software companies in specific categories, offering the most popular solutions.

“We’re honored to be recognized by the customers who use ArcSite every day to grow their businesses,” said Jenn Bergner, the Chief Marketing Officer of ArcSite. “Our goal has always been to build field-first technology that makes complex work easier, faster, and more professional, and this award reflects that mission.”

Here’s what users have to share about their experience with ArcSite:

Construction Management, Residential Construction Estimating, Data Collection, HVAC, Job Costing, Construction Estimating

“This is my first time using this type of software. I’m a design specialist and my job entails drawing full footprint for homes and concrete in order to bid jobs and the software has made it very simple and easy to complete my job while looking very professional for customers.” by Joshua W. [Capterra]

Contractor Management

“I am overall very pleased with ArcSite and couldn’t imagine my job without it. It provides a very professional look for estimates and is very accurate for design and implementation.” by Thad [Software Advice]

Other recent recognitions include:

Capterra Shortlist for Construction Estimating Software Report

Software Advice Frontrunner for Construction Estimating Software Report

GetApp Category Leader for Construction Estimating Software Report

Why choose ArcSite? With an overall rating of 4.7/5 across Gartner Digital Markets sites, the app boasts:

Mobile-first drawing tools with CAD-level precision — no steep learning curve required

Instant material takeoffs and estimates directly from your drawings

Proposal generation tools that help you close jobs faster

Preloaded libraries with 1,200+ CAD blocks and shapes

Industry-specific templates for construction, fencing, concrete, and more

With recognitions across multiple Gartner Digital Markets properties and a 4.7/5 user rating, ArcSite continues to lead the way in making professional-grade CAD and estimating tools accessible, wherever the job takes you.