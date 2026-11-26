New Delhi, Nov 26: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has launched the Chariot-1 Foundation Models under the IndiaAI Mission to strengthen India’s indigenous artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

The models were launched by MeitY Secretary Shri S. Krishnan at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. They have been developed by Chariot Artificial Intelligence Pvt. Ltd., one of the first four teams selected under the IndiaAI Mission to develop Indian foundation models.

The Chariot-1 model series includes a Large Language Model (LLM) and a Text-to-Speech (TTS) model. Both have been developed from scratch in India, with a focus on improving language processing and speech generation.

The Chariot-1 speech model supports English and 10 Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Punjabi and Odia. It is designed to understand numbers, dates, currencies and abbreviations to generate more natural speech.

The company has also introduced three research innovations: IndicShift, Nested Training and Mixture of Vocabularies. These aim to improve the processing of Indian languages, reduce computing requirements and increase model training speed.

The Chariot-1 language model is available in three sizes to support different computing environments, including data centres, laptops and smartphones.

Speaking at the launch, Shri S. Krishnan congratulated the Chariot team and appreciated its contribution to India’s growing AI ecosystem. He said the IndiaAI Mission aims to support talented innovators and encourage the development of advanced AI technologies within the country.

The launch is part of the government’s efforts to promote homegrown AI research, strengthen India’s technological capabilities and develop AI solutions suited to the country’s diverse languages and needs.