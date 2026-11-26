New Delhi, Nov 26: The Government of India is taking another step towards making public services easier to access for people across the country. The Digital India BHASHINI Division and the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment have signed an MoU to help citizens access government schemes and services in more than 22 languages.

The agreement was exchanged in the presence of Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar, Minister of State Shri B. L. Verma, Department Secretary Shri Sudhansh Pant and BHASHINI CEO Shri Amitabh Nag.

Under the partnership, BHASHINI’s AI-based language services will be integrated with SAMAVESH, the Department’s digital platform that brings various schemes and services together in one place.

The integration will help people find and understand government information in languages they are comfortable with. It will also offer features such as document summarisation, making important information easier to read and understand.

The partnership will further support Samajik Sahayak, an AI-powered chatbot that provides information and assistance in more than 22 languages. This is expected to make it easier for citizens and beneficiaries to find details about welfare schemes and access related services.

Speaking on the occasion, BHASHINI CEO Shri Amitabh Nag said that language should not prevent anyone from accessing government services. He highlighted the initiative’s efforts to use translation and speech technologies and bring more Indian languages, including tribal and underserved languages, into the digital space.

BHASHINI currently supports 36 Indian text languages, 23 Indian voice languages and 35 international languages. It powers more than 800 government websites and has enabled over 11 billion AI inferences.

The MoU aims to make digital public services more inclusive by reducing language barriers and helping people across different regions access government information in their preferred languages.