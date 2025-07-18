AVer Drives Collaborative Future with AI AV Solutions at InfoComm Asia 2025

Taipei, Taiwan – July 18, 2025: AVer Information Inc., an award-winning provider of AI audio-video solutions, will showcase five signature solutions designed to serve both Intelligent Conferencing and Higher Education at InfoComm Asia 2025 (July 23–25 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Bangkok). Visit AVer at Booth P10 to experience how AI-driven AV technology solves real-world challenges in modern workplaces and classrooms.

Intelligent Conferencing for Hybrid Workspaces

One Touch to Launch a Meeting

Tap into instant meetings with the AVer VB370A 4K Dual Lens video bar and CP10 G2 touch panel, a Zoom-certified duo with Android™ and built-in Zoom Rooms that requires no PC. Enjoy 4K dual-screen output, dual-camera support, and intuitive controls in a streamlined setup. Designed for fast deployment and effortless operation, it’s a future-ready video solution for any workspace.

Always Focus on Bringing the Best View

Every meeting can become a truly engaging AV experience with the AVer FONE700 and dual CAM550 cameras, which provide voice tracking, auto-switching camera views, and clear active speaker focus with multi-angle coverage. Remote participants stay engaged through smooth transitions, ensuring that every word is captured and everyone is seen and heard. This smart combo optimizes medium-sized spaces for hybrid collaboration.

Bring Your Own Meeting with Camera Switching Built In

Powered by the HUB30 BYOM Matrix Switcher, AVer’s BYOM (Bring Your Own Meeting) Solution lets users connect and present with ease — no pre-installed software or manual setup required. Simply connect your laptop via USB-C to instantly access in-room AV peripherals, share your screen, and charge it. With AI-powered switching between cameras, the system ensures fluent transitions and engaging visual perspectives.

Auto Tracking Enhances Engagement for Higher Education

Broadcasting-Grade Performance Built for Professional Streaming

Taking center stage at InfoComm Asia 2025 is AVer’s TR615, a broadcasting-grade Auto Tracking camera equipped with a 1-inch Sony Exmor RS® sensor that delivers stunning visuals with exceptional clarity and true-to-life colors — even in low-light environments. The TR615 is designed for professional broadcast and virtual production, offering level-up features such as dual 12G-SDI, Genlock, NDI® HX3, Dante AV-H, and Free-D. These capabilities ensure seamless integration and studio-quality results for hybrid and HyFlex learning applications.

Multiple Camera Switching Powered by Human + Voice Tracking

AVer will also be demonstrating a multi-camera switching and voice-based tracking solution powered by the MT300(N) Matrix Tracking Box. Combined with AVer’s Pro AV cameras and world-leading ceiling speakerphone systems, the MT300(N) enables dynamic camera switching that flawlessly follows conversations, creating smooth and natural transitions. It significantly enhances hybrid collaboration and lecture engagement while greatly reducing the workload for AV and IT teams.

“AI is helping us redefine how professionals and educators connect with their audiences,” said David Kuo, President of AVer. “InfoComm Asia 2025 is the ideal stage to showcase our innovations tailored to Southeast Asia’s fast-evolving corporate and higher-education sectors.”

With solutions designed for an effortless user experience, AVer continues to empower teams and institutions to communicate smarter and connect deeper. Visit Booth P10 at InfoComm Asia 2025 to experience the future of AI-driven collaboration.