LOS ANGELES, Nov 25 — UBS announced today that David Schachter, a Private Wealth Advisor in the Firm’s Los Angeles office, and Adewale Ogunleye, Head of Sports and Entertainment, have been named to Billboard’s Top Business Manager List for 2026.

Billboard’s 2026 Top Business Managers are nominated by their firms and peers and selected by Billboard editors. Honorees are recognized for their work managing the complex financial and business needs of clients in the entertainment industry.

“We are incredibly proud to congratulate David on this well-deserved recognition. His dedication to his clients, deep industry expertise and commitment to delivering thoughtful, personalized advice exemplify the standard of excellence we strive for at UBS. It is wonderful to see his work recognized by Billboard,” said Sunny Patel, Market Director at UBS.

David Schachter has decades of experience advising accomplished professionals in the entertainment industry. His clients include leading artists, songwriters, music producers, directors, digital talent and executives with significant influence across Hollywood. He provides comprehensive financial guidance with an emphasis on tax-efficient investing, asset allocation and multigenerational wealth planning. At the center of his approach is education: helping clients understand their financial position, evaluate complex choices and make informed decisions with greater clarity. A New York native, David earned a degree in Business Administration from the University of Southern California. He co-founded the USC Second Decade Society, is a former board member of the USC Trojan Club, and served on the Steering Committee for Sports Spectacular, which supported diabetes research at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. David lives in Calabasas with his wife and two children.

Wale Ogunleye leads the UBS Sports and Entertainment business for Wealth Management USA. As head of the division, Wale draws on his background as a college and professional football player to help Financial Advisors understand and address the needs of athletes and entertainers. The goal of the team is to facilitate holistic advice and planning for these high-profile individuals, and provide Financial Advisors who are focused on this segment with the resources they need to grow their business. Wale was also recently recognized as one of the honorees selected for the Leaders to Watch in Wealth award by the Association of African American Financial Advisors.

“Wale has a tremendous understanding of the unique opportunities and complexities facing clients in the entertainment industry. His dedication to providing thoughtful, comprehensive advice and putting his clients’ needs first makes this recognition especially well deserved. We’re fortunate to have Wale as part of our team and congratulate him on this tremendous achievement,” said Sven Schaefer, Head of US Business Segments at UBS.