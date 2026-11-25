Goa, Nov 25: The 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa is showcasing the diversity of Indian cinema through conversations with filmmakers, regional film presentations and initiatives supporting emerging creative talent. From the art of making audiences laugh to stories of family bonds and social acceptance, the festival is highlighting the many ways cinema reflects society and human relationships.

At a session titled Making Audiences Laugh Is a Serious Creative Exercise, filmmaker Anil Ravipudi discussed the creative effort behind comedy and its role in engaging audiences. The interaction brought attention to comedy as a filmmaking craft that requires thoughtful storytelling and an understanding of audience response.

Regional cinema also found a strong voice through Bhai Band, a Gujarati film directed by Manish Saini. Presented in the Gala Premieres section, the film tells the story of two brothers who run a traditional wedding band business in their village. Their close relationship faces a challenge when one brother returns with a modern DJ system, creating a contrast between traditional music and changing entertainment preferences.

Another film drawing attention at the festival is Baapya, a Marathi comedy-drama directed and produced by Samir Tewari. Featured in the Mainstream Cinema section of Indian Panorama, the film explores gender identity, family relationships and social acceptance. During a media interaction, Tewari said the story focuses on an individual’s desire to live authentically and the importance of acceptance from those around them. Actor Girish Kulkarni also highlighted cinema’s ability to reflect social realities and encourage greater understanding.

The festival is also giving young filmmakers an opportunity to demonstrate their creative abilities through the sixth edition of Creative Minds of Tomorrow (CMOT). This year, 100 participants representing 13 filmmaking disciplines completed an intensive 48-hour filmmaking challenge. Five teams presented their films, with awards presented across 15 categories.

One Last Stop, directed by Mohak Gandhi, won the Best Film award and received ₹5 lakh. A Little Something, directed by Tamanna Thakur, was named runner-up and received ₹3 lakh. Other awards recognised achievements in direction, acting, cinematography, editing, writing, sound design, music, costume design, animation and other filmmaking disciplines.

IFFI Festival Director Ashutosh Gowariker encouraged participants to remain connected and continue collaborating, emphasising that filmmaking is a collective effort involving several creative skills.

Together, these sessions and film presentations reflect IFFI 2026’s wider focus on storytelling, regional cinema, social themes and new creative voices. The festival continues to provide a platform where established filmmakers, emerging talent and diverse cinematic traditions come together to share ideas and connect with audiences.