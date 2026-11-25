TORONTO, Nov 25 — Data Center World announced the launch of Data Center World Canada, its first event in the Canadian market, taking place December 2–4, at the Metro Toronto Convention Center in Toronto, Ontario. Held as part of The Buildings Show, which reports more than 18,000 attendees and 700 exhibitors, this year’s event brings the companies that own, design, build, power, staff, lease and operate data centers together at one conference and exhibition for three days.

AI workloads are driving higher rack densities, greater power requirements, and more demanding cooling needs than many existing facilities were originally designed to support. As a result, delivering new capacity increasingly relies on close coordination among the parties involved in each project. Utilities and regulators, general contractors, mechanical and electrical engineers, the building trades, and the operators who sign the leases each control part of that outcome. Data Center World Canada is designed to bring them together. Its program runs on a dedicated stage in the North Hall of The Buildings Show where much of the country’s commercial construction and real estate community already gathers.

“Canada has the cold climate, clean power, and construction talent the AI era demands, and the companies that bring capacity online first set the terms for everyone else,” said Tara Gibb, Portfolio Director, Data Center World. “The contractors, engineers, and trades at The Buildings Show now have direct access to not only the developers and owners, but also to hyperscalers, cloud providers and enterprise IT leaders behind Canada’s next wave of data center leasing.”

“The Buildings Show is where the people who design and build Canada’s commercial, institutional, and industrial projects gather every year. Following the rollout of new responsible data centre frameworks this year, these facilities are among the most demanding projects our community takes on, and Data Center World Canada gives them a dedicated program built around the realities of delivering them,” said Glen Reynolds, Event Director, The Buildings Show.

A Speaker Roster Built Around the Full Project Lifecycle

This lineup tracks a data center project from site selection through operations.

Operators include Equinix Canada, Compass Datacenters, CORE Data Centers, and Telehouse Canada.

Builders include EllisDon, PCL, Pomerleau, Bird Construction, and Clark Builders.

Design and engineering firms include Stantec Architecture, Arcadis, Hatch, WZMH Architects, Turner & Townsend, Mission Critical Engineers, and Geosyntec Consultants.

Energy providers Enwave Energy Corporation and Markham District Energy join grid and renewables specialists StratGrid and Sedonia Renewables, alongside Siemens, SKF, CBRE, and the research computing consortium SHARCNET.

Workforce is also spotlighted at this year’s conference. Confirmed speakers include Sean Strickland, Executive Director, Canada’s Building Trades Unions, and Irwin Bess, Executive Director, BuildForce Canada, giving attendees direct access to the organizations that track and supply the skilled labor data center construction competes for.

Canada-Specific Questions on the Agenda

Sessions cover factors particular to the Canadian market, including cold-climate efficiency, cross-border supply chains, and provincial incentives, with participation from Canadian utilities and regulators. In addition, The program also addresses high-density power and cooling, design and construction, commissioning, compliance, schedule acceleration, cost and risk management, and funding and development trends.

Sponsor and Exhibitor Spotlight

SKF, the global bearing and rotating equipment manufacturer, joins Data Center World Canada as a sponsor. Discover how SKF helps data centers improve reliability, efficiency, and availability across critical cooling and power systems. Our advanced bearing technologies, condition monitoring solutions, and engineering expertise help keep essential equipment performing. Visit SKF at Booth 2816 in the North Hall to learn how we support 99.999% availability and improved power usage effectiveness.

Registration

Registration runs through The Buildings Show, and Buildings Show registrants receive access to Data Center World Canada at no additional charge. The event is part of Canadian Real Estate & Construction Week, and Real Estate Forum attendees also receive complimentary access. Groups of five or more receive an automatic 20% discount.