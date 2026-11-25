New Delhi, Nov 25: India’s automobile and auto component manufacturing sector continues to record progress under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for the Automobile and Auto Component Industry. The Ministry of Heavy Industries has reported incentive disbursements of ₹4,385.28 crore during FY 2026–27, taking the cumulative disbursement under the scheme to ₹6,771.64 crore since its launch.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, Shri H. D. Kumaraswamy, chaired a review meeting on the scheme’s progress with Dr. Hanif Qureshi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries.

With an approved budgetary outlay of ₹25,938 crore, the PLI-Auto Scheme aims to strengthen domestic manufacturing, encourage investment and promote advanced automotive technologies. It is also intended to position India as a global manufacturing hub for automobiles and auto components.

Investment and employment show strong progress

The scheme has attracted investments of ₹52,806 crore as of September 30, 2026, exceeding its target of ₹42,500 crore. It has also facilitated incremental sales worth ₹82,993 crore compared with the base year FY 2019–20.

Employment generation has reached 77,755 opportunities, highlighting the scheme’s contribution to the expansion of India’s automotive manufacturing ecosystem.

Focus on domestic manufacturing

A key feature of the PLI-Auto Scheme is its emphasis on increasing domestic value addition. Eligible products must meet a minimum Domestic Value Addition (DVA) requirement of 50% to qualify for incentives.

As of November 25, 2026, DVA certificates had been issued to nine Champion Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), covering 139 products and variants. In addition, 10 Component Champions had received certificates covering 53 products and variants.

These developments reflect efforts to strengthen local production capabilities and encourage the manufacturing of advanced automotive products and components within the country.

Supporting India’s automotive ambitions

The PLI-Auto Scheme is part of the government’s broader effort to build a competitive, resilient and technologically advanced automobile industry. By encouraging investment, supporting domestic suppliers and promoting advanced automotive technologies, the programme aims to strengthen India’s position in the global automotive value chain.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries continues to review the scheme’s implementation and progress towards its objectives under the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.