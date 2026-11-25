New Delhi, Nov 25: India’s maritime infrastructure is set for another major expansion with the Union Cabinet’s approval of a second container terminal at Kamarajar Port Limited in Tamil Nadu. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the project with an estimated investment of ₹4,288.26 crore, including GST.

The proposed terminal will add an annual container-handling capacity of 2 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs), helping the port manage growing cargo volumes and meet the increasing requirements of exporters and importers. The project will be developed through the Public Private Partnership (PPP) route under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model.

Two-phase development plan

The new facility will feature a 900-metre-long container berth with a design draft of 18 metres. Its development will take place in two phases:

Phase I: An investment of ₹2,429.32 crore to create capacity for 1.1 million TEUs.

Phase II: An investment of ₹1,858.94 crore to add another 0.9 million TEUs.

The terminal will be equipped to handle large container vessels of up to 400 metres in length and 24,346 TEUs capacity. It will also include a 30-metre-wide berth and supporting infrastructure. Kamarajar Port Limited will separately undertake dredging work estimated at ₹450 crore.

Expansion to meet rising cargo demand

The project comes at a time when container traffic at Kamarajar Port is steadily increasing. In FY 2025-26, the port handled 49.08 million tonnes of cargo, more than 7 lakh TEUs of container traffic and 1,008 vessels. Its existing container terminal has an annual capacity of 0.8 million TEUs and operated at approximately 88% utilisation during the year.

The additional capacity is expected to support industries across the Chennai–Ennore manufacturing corridor and the wider southern region. Automobile and auto-component manufacturers, engineering companies, electronics producers, chemical industries and other exporters are among the sectors expected to benefit.

Improving shipping efficiency and employment

With the ability to accommodate larger vessels, the new terminal is expected to strengthen direct international shipping connections and reduce dependence on foreign deep-water transshipment hubs. This could improve cargo movement, support more efficient logistics and help businesses manage shipping costs.

The project is also expected to create around 750 direct and indirect employment opportunities during construction and approximately 800 jobs during the operational phase.

The selected private concessionaire will arrange the investment through the PPP framework and recover costs through user charges under the applicable agreement and tariff provisions. The concession period will be 40 years, including a construction period of 48 months. The government has stated that the PPP investment will not involve financial expenditure by the Government of India.

Supporting India’s maritime ambitions

Kamarajar Port, formerly known as Ennore Port, is located near Chennai and is wholly owned by Chennai Port Authority under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

The expansion is aligned with Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047. By increasing port capacity, improving vessel handling and strengthening logistics infrastructure, the project is expected to support India’s export-import trade and the growth of manufacturing industries across the southern hinterland.