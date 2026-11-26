SCHENECTADY, N.Y., Nov 26 — Del-Sette Capital Management, a registered investment advisor serving families since 2011, today announced it will operate under the new brand name Happiness in Retirement Group. The change is a “doing business as” (DBA) designation only — the firm’s legal entity, services, and team remain the same.

The new name reflects the philosophy the firm has built its practice around: the Happiness in Retirement® program, a planning framework Bill Del-Sette developed to guide clients through the two defining phases of their financial lives — the Growth Phase, when families focus on building wealth and financial stability, and the Enjoy Phase, when they begin spending down that wealth to fund the life they’ve worked toward.

“The Happiness in Retirement program has always been the heart of what we do — it’s simply the tools and techniques we use to help our clients enjoy what matters most to them,” said Bill Del-Sette, CFP®, RLP®, Founder of Happiness in Retirement Group. “Renaming the firm makes that mission the first thing people see, rather than something they discover after they’ve become a client.”

As part of the rebrand, the firm’s website will move from www.del-sette.com to www.happinessinretirement.com. Clients’ accounts, advisors, phone number, office location, and services are not affected by the change.