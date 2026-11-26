TORONTO, Nov 26 — Slate Grocery REIT (TSX: SGR.U) (TSX: SGR.UN) (the “REIT”), an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate, today announced that unitholders of the REIT (the “Unitholders”) have approved the previously announced transaction (the “Transaction”) with a joint venture (the “Purchaser”) between an affiliate of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (“Brixmor”) and affiliates of Everview Partners, L.P. (“Everview”) under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and the Trustee Act (Ontario).

At the special meeting of Unitholders held earlier today, the arrangement resolution was approved by 98.928% of the votes cast by the Unitholders present virtually or represented by proxy at the meeting, and by 98.736% of the votes cast by the Unitholders present virtually or represented by proxy at the meeting, excluding the votes cast by the Unitholders required to be excluded pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions.

The Transaction remains subject to certain customary closing conditions, including the issuance of a final order by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List), the receipt of the required approval under the Investment Canada Act, and the satisfaction or waiver of the other conditions to closing set out in the previously announced arrangement agreement (the “Arrangement Agreement”). The Transaction is not subject to any ﬁnancing conditions. Subject to obtaining the necessary approvals and satisfying or waiving the other closing conditions, the Transaction is expected to be completed in the ﬁrst quarter of 2027.

Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, the Purchaser will acquire all of the issued and outstanding trust units of the REIT (the “Units”) for US$13.00 in cash per Unit, and, if closing occurs after January 20, 2027, additional consideration of US$0.002482 per Unit for each calendar day after that date (but not including the closing date), subject to the terms and conditions of the Arrangement Agreement.