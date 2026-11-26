LOS ANGELES, Nov 26 — Resecurity (USA), a global leader in cybersecurity and threat intelligence solutions, has announced its partnership with the Portland Trail Blazers as an Official Small Business Partner.

“We are excited to align with the Portland Trail Blazers through this Small Business Partnership. The Portland Trail Blazers exemplify resilience, innovation, and excellence – values that mirror our mission at Resecurity,” said Shawn Loveland, CEO of Resecurity. “This collaboration reinforces our commitment to the community and provides a platform to educate fans and businesses on the importance of cybersecurity in today’s digital landscape.”

The Small Business Partnership will provide Resecurity with exclusive in-stadium branding opportunities, digital exposure, and fan engagement activities, enabling meaningful interactions with audiences throughout the season.

The Portland Trail Blazers Small Business Partner Program is designed to support the visibility and growth of local businesses like Resecurity, integrating them into the Portland Trail Blazers’ vibrant ecosystem. Through this initiative, small to medium-sized businesses gain significant exposure while leveraging the energy and excitement of Portland Trail Blazers basketball to connect with a broad audience.