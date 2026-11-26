CORNER BROOK, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nov 26 — After 5 weeks locked out, workers at the Corner Brook Civic Centre, represented by Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) 4386, reached a tentative agreement earlier this afternoon and ratified it a few hours later. This new agreement includes improvements to wages, sick leave access, and removal of the unused bottom wage tier.

“This was a difficult round of bargaining,” admitted CUPE 4386 President Craig Gardner, “but our members never wavered. Even after 5 weeks locked out, they knew what they were fighting for and why it was important not to settle for less. It wasn’t easy, but because of their support, we got to present them with an agreement we were proud of that takes the first step in the long process of addressing the wage gaps between Corner Brook and the rest of the island.”

Workers are looking forward to getting back into the building and getting everything back up and running again. This timeline will depend on an assessment of the building by the workers and the city.

“The most important thing for me to say is thank you. Thank you to the user groups, to the community, to everyone. Your support, your voices, your care, that’s what made this lockout bearable and what made the difference at the bargaining table, so thank you from every single worker at the Civic Centre,” finished Gardner.