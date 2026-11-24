BROOMFIELD, Colo. – November 24, 2026 – Exabeam , the leader in Behavior Intelligence for the agentic enterprise, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM). This marks the seventh time the company has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM. Download a complimentary copy of the full 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM report here.

“We are proud to be named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SIEM for the seventh time,” said Pete Harteveld, CEO, Exabeam. “Our customers now defend environments where AI agents and non-human identities generate activity around the clock, far faster than any team can triage by hand. We believe this recognition reflects a simple idea behind the Agentic SOC. Let AI chase the evidence at machine speed and let analysts make the calls that matter.”

Exabeam delivers security operations through two platforms. Cloud customers run the Exabeam New-Scale Platform as SaaS, while organizations that keep their data on-premises rely on LogRhythm SIEM. Both now carry agentic capabilities, so the Agentic SOC works wherever security data lives. They also build on a long record in SIEM, as LogRhythm was named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM nine times before its merger with Exabeam in 2024.

Exabeam built applied machine learning into security operations more than a decade ago, starting with user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA). That foundation now powers the Agentic SOC. AI assembles the evidence and correlates activity across users and systems; analysts decide what happens next. As enterprises deploy AI agents and digital workers, Exabeam monitors those agents alongside human users through Agent Behavior Analytics (ABA). AI agents extend insider risk to machine speed, where trusted access and autonomous execution can turn a single compromise into cascading impact. Securing the agentic enterprise demands continuous behavioral monitoring, detection, and investigation at the same speed those agents operate.

“Ask any security analyst where the day goes and you’ll hear about evidence gathering, not judgment calls,” said Steve Wilson, Chief AI and Product Officer, Exabeam. “Exabeam Nova AI now handles that groundwork as a persistent investigator across our platform, and the same agentic capabilities now reach teams that keep their data on-premises. We believe that gets defenders from alert to decision faster, wherever their security data lives.”

Over the past year, Exabeam has brought the Agentic SOC to both cloud and on-premises environments.

To see how the Agentic SOC works in practice, read the Exabeam Agentic SOC brief

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management, Eric Ahlm, Angel Berrios, Andrew Davies, Kevin Schmidt, November 18, 2026.

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Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management, November 18, 2026.

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