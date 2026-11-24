KAWASAKI, Japan, Nov 24 — Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has launched the “DCA121x02 Series” of analog-output[1] isolation amplifiers for motor drive systems used in servo amplifiers, industrial robots, and other industrial equipment. The two products in the series achieve a high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR[2]) of 85dB (typ.). Volume shipments start today.

The series’ products are “DCA121002,” the base model, and “DCA121102,” which incorporates Toshiba’s proprietary overcurrent high-speed feedback function[3]. Customers requiring high-precision current measurement can use either product, while customers with systems that require high-speed overcurrent detection can select DCA121102.

Advances in factory automation and the increasing functionality of industrial robots have created demand for motor drive systems, including servo amplifiers, that combine smoother, higher-precision control with functions that quickly protect power devices and peripheral circuits when an abnormal condition occurs.

Motor current provides important information for motor control and equipment condition monitoring. Current-sensing devices must capture the information, even in noisy environments, and safely transmit it from high-voltage drive circuits to low-voltage control circuits. Doing this successfully requires high noise immunity, high signal accuracy, and electrical isolation. It is also important that any overcurrent signal is quickly transmitted to the control circuits.

DCA121x02 Series uses Toshiba’s proprietary signal-processing technology[4] to achieve a high SNR of 85dB (typ.). This reduces impacts from noise and enables accurate motor-current sensing, contributing to higher-precision motor control. It also provides a minimum common-mode transient immunity (CMTI) of 100kV/μs, supporting signal transmission in environments subject to steep common-mode voltage transients.

In addition to the current-sensing function, DCA121102 incorporates Toshiba’s proprietary overcurrent high-speed feedback function, which quickly detects overcurrent and provides feedback to the control circuits. While the propagation delay during normal operation is 1.6μs (typ.), the device can provide feedback on the abnormal condition to the control circuits within 500ns (typ.)[5] when an overcurrent occurs. Combining high-precision current measurement and high-speed response to abnormal conditions in a single product, DCA121102 reduces the time required for protection circuits to start operating, contributing to improved safety in motor drive systems.

Both products are housed in the SOIC8-W package, which provides a minimum creepage distance of 8mm and a high isolation voltage of 5000Vrms (min). In addition, the use of the widely used SOIC8-W package provides users with greater design flexibility, while also contributing to stable component procurement and business continuity planning (BCP) [6].

Toshiba will continue to expand its lineup of isolation products that contribute to higher-precision current sensing and improved system safety for a broad range of applications, including industrial and energy equipment.