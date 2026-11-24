First Annual How America Celebrates Report from Edible Arrangements® finds about 2 in 3 celebrate everyday moments, while more than half increasingly prefer celebrating at home

More than 4 in 5 say meaningful celebrations remain important even when money is tight

ATLANTA, Nov. 23, 2026 – As the holiday season gets underway, birthdays, anniversaries and major holidays remain familiar reasons to celebrate, but new national research suggests Americans are also making room for smaller, more spontaneous moments of connection. Nearly 3 in 4 U.S. adults (72%) report changing how they celebrate special occasions compared with a few years ago, while about 2 in 3 (67%) say they often celebrate everyday moments, including personal achievements, good news and informal gatherings.

The findings come from the first annual How America Celebrates Report, conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Edible Arrangements®, a modern gifting destination and part of the Edible Brands® portfolio.

The research offers a closer look at how Americans are rethinking when, where and how they celebrate as financial pressures influence spending decisions. More than half (56%) say they are more likely to prefer celebrating at home than they were a few years ago, while nearly 3 in 4 (73%) prefer giving gifts or gestures that can be shared or experienced together rather than traditional gifts.

More spontaneous celebrations are also part of the conversation. More than 2 in 5 (42%) agree that last-minute celebrations seem more frequent than they were a few years ago, reflecting how respondents perceive changing celebration habits.

Together, the findings suggest that meaningful occasions extend beyond the traditional holiday calendar, raising questions about how businesses across gifting, retail and hospitality can remain relevant as consumer preferences evolve.

“When people are watching their spending, they make choices about where to save, and celebrations usually aren’t the first place they look,” said Somia Farid Silber, CEO of Edible Brands. “From a gathering at home to a small personal win, the occasions may look different, but the desire to connect comes through clearly. For Edible Arrangements, that’s a valuable perspective as we continue thinking about how gifting fits into people’s lives, beyond traditional holidays and major milestones.”

Americans are rethinking what makes a celebration meaningful

While traditional occasions remain important, the research highlights how Americans are finding meaning in smaller gatherings, personal achievements and shared experiences.

Nearly 2 in 5 respondents report celebrating special occasions at home more often than they did a few years ago, while about 3 in 10 say they focus on creating experiences or memories more frequently.

When asked about the best ways to make a celebration special, nearly 6 in 10 (59%) identify spending quality time with family and friends, followed by nearly 2 in 5 (38%) who point to creating memorable experiences and more than 1 in 3 (35%) who value sharing food, treats or a meal together.

The importance of shared experiences also extends to gifting. Nearly 3 in 4 Americans prefer giving gifts or gestures that can be shared or experienced together rather than traditional gifts, while the same proportion express that preference when receiving gifts.

For Edible Arrangements, known for fruit arrangements, chocolate-dipped strawberries, dessert boards and platters, food-centered gifts and floral arrangements, the findings offer insight into how consumers think about meaningful gestures and the occasions worth recognizing.

The research also raises broader questions for businesses traditionally focused on major holidays and milestones, particularly as consumers express interest in celebrating everyday achievements and personal connections throughout the year.

Americans are making spending trade-offs, but celebrations remain important

Although Americans report changing how they celebrate, financial pressures have not eliminated the importance they place on meaningful occasions.

More than 4 in 5 (84%) say continuing to celebrate birthdays, milestones, holidays and personal achievements remains important even when money is tight, including nearly half (49%) who consider it very important. The research also reveals a notable contrast in the expenses consumers say they would reduce.

When asked which spending category they would cut first if they needed to reduce expenses, nearly 3 in 10 (29%) selected dining out or takeout, compared with just 1 in 20 (5%) who selected celebrations.

Looking ahead, more than half (52%) expect to reduce dining out or takeout spending over the next 12 months to ease financial pressure, compared with 3 in 10 (30%) who anticipate cutting back on celebrations.

The findings suggest Americans place different priorities on discretionary expenses, even as financial considerations influence how they approach meaningful occasions. They also underscore that celebrations are not immune to budget pressures, with nearly one-third anticipating reduced spending in the category.

Rather than demonstrating that celebration spending will remain unchanged, the research offers insight into how consumers say they are balancing financial pressures with the importance of recognizing meaningful moments.

Quality and reliability remain priorities for last-minute occasions

As Americans recognize both planned and spontaneous occasions, the survey also examined what matters most when arranging food for a last-minute celebration.

Quality ranked highest, with more than 9 in 10 (94%) saying it is important, followed by nearly 9 in 10 (89%) who prioritize reliable fulfillment and more than 8 in 10 (86%) who value convenience, including ease of ordering.

These findings highlight the practical expectations consumers bring to food-centered occasions, where dependable service and product quality can play an important role in the overall experience.

For Edible Arrangements, which combines digital ordering with a network of local stores, the research provides insight into how consumers weigh quality, convenience and reliability when recognizing occasions ranging from major milestones to everyday moments.

The How America Celebrates Report reflects consumers’ stated attitudes, spending intentions and self-reported behaviors rather than actual purchasing activity or a forecast of future sales. Although respondents reported changes in how they celebrate compared with a few years ago, the research does not establish the causes of those changes or measure year-over-year consumer behavior.

The findings are featured in the 2026 Edible Arrangements How America Celebrates Report. To view the full report, visit HERE.