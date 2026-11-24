For the first time in Israel, women will not have to wait until age 50 to undergo a personalized breast cancer risk assessment. Clalit Health Services, Israel’s largest health organization, is proactively reaching out to approximately 1.2 million women aged 25–74 through a personalized digital questionnaire designed to identify breast cancer risk factors at an early stage. Using artificial intelligence, the initiative will help tailor medical assessment, screening and follow-up recommendations to each woman

November 24 – In an unprecedented nationwide initiative, Clalit Health Services is launching a proactive effort to identify women at increased risk of breast cancer, including those younger than 50, the age at which Israel’s national mammography screening program generally begins.

The digital tool developed by Clalit assesses individual risk based on personal, genetic and family history, even in the absence of symptoms. It then generates personalized recommendations that are incorporated into each woman’s medical record.

Dr. Tatiana Dorfman, Director of the Breast Health Institute at Clalit-Lin Medical Center in the Haifa & Head of Breast Surgery at Clalit-Carmel Medical Center, said:

“Although screening and follow-up recommendations are partly determined by age, some women require an individualized assessment that takes into account their specific risk factors, including a family history of cancer, genetic mutations and other relevant factors.

“The importance of this initiative is that it allows us to look at each woman individually, rather than relying solely on general recommendations. Early identification of risk factors and referral for appropriate consultation can support informed medical decisions and help tailor follow-up to each woman’s needs. This will enable us to identify risks in time and save lives.”

Dr. Lihi Eisen, Clinical Director of Clalit AI-PRO System, said:



“This initiative reflects our approach to preventive medicine: rather than waiting for women to seek medical attention or reach the standard screening age, we are taking proactive steps to identify risk factors.

“Combining personalized risk assessment with the integration of recommendations into the treating physician’s workflow allows us to advance personalized medicine on a large scale, helping prevent disease and promote early detection.

“A recommendation to consult a breast surgeon does not necessarily indicate suspicion of disease, nor does it mean that an urgent appointment is required. The purpose of the consultation is to assess individual risk factors and determine whether adjustments to the medical follow-up plan are necessary.”

A Personalized Breast Cancer Risk Assessment



Developed and clinically validated by Clalit at the initiative of the One in Nine (Ahat MiTescha) breast cancer advocacy organization, the questionnaire covers medical and family history, genetic predisposition, hormonal factors and lifestyle.

Responses are analyzed using AI-PRO, an artificial intelligence tool developed by Clalit and based on medical research and clinical knowledge.

At the end of the assessment, women receive personalized recommendations that may include continuing routine screening, considering earlier or more frequent mammography, consulting a breast surgeon or an oncogene tics specialist, or undergoing genetic testing for the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes.

Beyond the Questionnaire: Integrating Risk Assessment into Clinical Care



The assessment results and recommendations will also be made available to family physicians through Clalit’s AI-PRO system. When further evaluation is indicated, physicians will receive a summary document to help them determine the appropriate medical follow-up.