HANOI, Vietnam, Nov 24 –Phenikaa University Hospital and GN Corporation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) establishing a framework for collaboration in research, training and technology transfer in regenerative medicine, with an initial focus on cell therapies and tissue engineering.

Under the MoU, the two parties will combine GN Corporation’s expertise in biomaterials, cell-based and tissue engineering technologies with the laboratory facilities and the scientific and clinical teams of Phenikaa University Hospital. Supported by Global Niche Corp (USA), the collaboration will focus on scientific exchange, training and strengthening local technical capabilities. Any clinical application will be pursued step by step, subject to scientific evaluation and approval by the competent Vietnamese authorities.

For Phenikaa University Hospital, the agreement is part of a broader effort to strengthen international scientific partnerships and build regenerative medicine capabilities in Vietnam.