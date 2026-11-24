KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov 24 — HPE (NYSE: HPE) today announced that Malaysia’s Sunway Group has selected HPE Private Cloud AI, a turnkey AI factory solution co-developed with NVIDIA from the HPE AI Factory with NVIDIA portfolio, to establish a secure, scalable AI foundation to support its initiatives across its diverse portfolio of businesses and accelerate the adoption of agentic AI.

Sunway Group is one of Southeast Asia’s leading conglomerates, with core interests in real estate, construction, education, healthcare, retail and hospitality, among others. The Group has a 20,000-strong workforce across 13 business divisions and operates a unique build-own-operate business model. As part of its AI strategy, Sunway sought to establish a common AI environment that could support diverse business needs across its portfolio while enabling teams to explore new AI opportunities and build a consistent framework for deploying AI across its businesses.

Through the deployment, Sunway Group will establish a sovereign AI backbone that provides a centralized, multi-tenant environment for AI initiatives across its businesses. By keeping data within its own ecosystem and enabling AI agents and large language models to be tailored to Sunway’s requirements, Sunway will be able to maintain greater control over how AI is developed, deployed, and governed across the enterprise.

Combining HPE infrastructure with NVIDIA accelerated computing and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, the platform will give Sunway’s teams a shared foundation for developing and deploying AI applications using enterprise data. NVIDIA accelerated computing supports AI inference and model customization, while NVIDIA AI Enterprise provides software for building and deploying applications such as knowledge assistants and generative AI services.

The platform will support a broad range of AI use cases across Sunway Group, including AI-powered productivity tools, knowledge assistants, and content creation applications designed to enhance employee efficiency and collaboration. It will also serve as a shared innovation environment where business divisions can rapidly experiment with new AI applications, evaluate emerging models, and validate high-potential use cases before scaling them for wider adoption across Sunway. By providing flexible AI resources and dedicated environments for testing and refinement, Sunway Group will be able to accelerate the journey from AI exploration to business impact.

“AI has the potential to transform how we operate and create value across every part of our business,” said Kevin Khoo, Sunway Digital & Technology chief executive officer. “The breadth of our businesses creates unique opportunities to draw on data, knowledge, and expertise from across Sunway to develop AI applications that address our business needs. HPE’s integrated approach, combining HPE Private Cloud AI with services expertise, gives us confidence that we can securely harness those opportunities, accelerate adoption, and translate our AI ambitions into meaningful business outcomes.”

HPE Services will support Sunway Group’s AI journey through consulting, AI engineering expertise, training, and enablement programs designed to accelerate the organization’s AI initiatives. The engagement will help Sunway develop internal capabilities, validate and operationalize AI use cases, and establish the skills and processes needed to support AI adoption at scale.

“Successful enterprise AI requires more than access to technology,” said Toh Kean Cheah, managing director of HPE Malaysia. “Organizations need a secure, integrated platform together with the expertise to identify high-value use cases, operationalize them, and scale them across the business. By combining HPE Private Cloud AI with services expertise, Sunway Group has brought together the key building blocks needed to accelerate time to value from AI. We are proud to support their journey as they build and scale AI capabilities that can drive meaningful business outcomes across the organization.”

HPE Private Cloud AI is a turnkey, enterprise-ready solution that combines HPE infrastructure with NVIDIA accelerated computing, NVIDIA AI Enterprise software and networking. It simplifies AI deployment and operations, accelerating time to value while helping organizations maintain control of sensitive data and critical workloads.