INDIA — November 2026 — Amirtham Foods, a trusted manufacturer and exporter of traditional Indian food products, continues to bring authentic regional flavors to households across India and international markets. Founded in 2002 and led by proprietors Mrs. P. Smitha (Smitha Prabhakaran) and Mr. T. N. Prabhakaran Nair, the company specializes in crafting high-quality Indian pickles, instant masala powders, traditional South Indian mixes, savories, and wellness-focused herbal thokku varieties.

Guided by its mission of “Bringing Authentic Indian Taste to Every Home,” Amirtham Foods combines time-honored culinary recipes with modern food safety and packaging standards to deliver convenience without compromising on homemade taste.

A Diverse Range of Authentic & Health-Focused Products

Amirtham Foods offers an extensive portfolio spanning traditional pickles, instant mixes, spice powders, vathal, vadam, and specialty thokku varieties. Bringing the authentic flavours of traditional South Indian cuisine to everyday cooking, the company highlights its signature instant mixes alongside traditional herbal preparations rooted in Indian food culture:

Puliyotharai Mix: Offers a delightful combination of tangy tamarind and aromatic spices, making it easy to prepare the much-loved traditional tamarind rice.

Vathal Kuzhambu Mix: Captures the rich, spicy, and tangy flavours of traditional Tamil Nadu cooking, allowing households to enjoy the taste of homemade Vathal Kuzhambu with convenience.

Pirandai Thokku: Prepared using the traditional Pirandai (veldt grape) plant, long valued in Indian culinary heritage for supporting digestive and bone wellness.

Vallarai Thokku: Crafted with Vallarai (Gotu Kola), a traditional leafy herb prized for its natural antioxidant properties and association with memory and cognitive wellness.

Uncompromising Quality, Freshness, and Food Safety

Every product at Amirtham Foods is prepared using carefully sourced, fresh ingredients in strict compliance with applicable food safety regulations. Multi-stage quality control checks ensure consistent flavor, purity, nutritional value, and extended shelf life. To preserve freshness from production to the dining table, all items are sealed in durable, food-grade packaging designed for both retail shelves and bulk export consignments.

Leadership and Vision

Under the stewardship of Mrs. P. Smitha and Mr. T. N. Prabhakaran Nair, Amirtham Foods has built lasting relationships with customers, distributors, and trade partners through ethical business practices, transparent dealings, and reliable delivery.

“Our journey since 2002 has been driven by a passion for preserving authentic Indian flavors while meeting the quality expectations of today’s families,” said Mrs. P. Smitha, Proprietor of Amirtham Foods. “From everyday spice powders and convenient classics like Puliyotharai and Vathal Kuzhambu Mixes to traditional herbal delicacies like Pirandai and Vallarai Thokku, we aim to make wholesome, traditional taste accessible to every home.”

About Amirtham Foods

Established in 2002, Amirtham Foods is a privately owned food manufacturing company engaged in the processing, supply, and export of Indian pickles, instant masala powders, South Indian instant mixes, thokku varieties, vathal, vadam, and traditional food products. Led by proprietors Mrs. P. Smitha and Mr. T. N. Prabhakaran Nair, the company is committed to purity, food safety, and customer satisfaction.

Company Overview

Company Name: Amirtham Foods

Proprietors: Mrs. P. Smitha (Smitha Prabhakaran) & Mr. T. N. Prabhakaran Nair

Established: 2002

Core Business: Manufacturing, Supply, and Export of Pickles, Instant Masala Powders, South Indian Instant Mixes & Traditional Indian Foods