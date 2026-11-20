Austin, TX, November 20, 2026 — In 2026, acclaimed Austin-based digital agency WEBii celebrated thirty years in business.

Reaching 30 years places WEBii among a relatively small group of long-lasting American businesses.

The company was founded in 1996 as a web hosting provider called WebXess, Inc. with an intent to focus on higher quality customer service than other available providers. Its early success attracted businesses from the West Coast and Central Texas, and soon its portfolio spanned across the globe.

During a time when the “world wide web” was still a growing idea, the company’s staff was strong in custom web development and managing server systems. Small businesses leaned on the company to provide highly reliable infrastructure and technical support.

By the early 2000’s, the company had evolved to supporting many customers with their complete website design and development. The agency adopted the WEBii brand name and continued to enhance its services as software, search engines, and other technologies changed.

Local publications such as the Austin Business Journal Web Developers list, the Ethnic and Minority Owned Businesses list, Clutch and Upcity included WEBii in prominent ranking positions for several consecutive years. The agency was nominated for customer experience awards by Greater Austin Business Awards and recognized as a finalist in 2015 and in 2025.

WEBii’s team now had decades of experience guiding businesses and other organizations with their digital needs. They have worked across a large variety of industries and sectors. They especially have a reputation for e-learning web development, web design for small business, custom applications for business operations, and websites for non-profit advocacy.

The company continues to adapt to the latest technology needs including expansion into customized AI services.

“After all these years, it is still our greatest pleasure to form meaningful relationships with each customer. As we all navigate exciting changes, we aim to be that trusted partner in pursuit of customer success,” shared Managing Director Jacqueline Sinex.