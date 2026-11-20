New York, NY, November 20, 2026 — DONGSHENG Precious Metals Recycling has announced the launch of a synergistic recycling system for titanium and precious metals designed for the aerospace, electrochemistry, and seawater electrolysis sectors. This system integrates titanium anode mesh, titanium electrodes, MMO/DSA-coated anodes, and high-performance titanium alloys such as GR7 and GR11 into a unified recycling pathway. After specialized purification, material purity can reach 90% to 99%, enabling the materials to re-enter high-end manufacturing processes such as electroplating, chlor-alkali production, seawater desalination, and aerospace applications. The newly launched synergistic recovery system aims to shift the recovery of titanium and platinum group metals from coatings from separate processing to synergistic extraction, thereby enhancing the resource recovery value for waste holders.

The aerospace sector is one of the primary sources of titanium waste and also one of the sectors with the most significant loss of value. Material utilization rates for titanium in aerospace applications are extremely low: only about 10% for standard parts and less than 5% for complex thin-walled components. This means that for every titanium alloy component produced, a large amount of scrap containing the original alloy elements is generated, which is then downgraded for use or sold at a low price. More notably, a significant portion of this “titanium scrap” is not pure titanium—retired titanium anodes from the electrochemical industry, as well as MMO/DSA anodes, are coated with platinum group metal oxides such as ruthenium and iridium. The recycling value of one kilogram of coated scrap titanium anodes can range from several hundred to several thousand yuan; if valued as ordinary titanium scrap, the loss could amount to dozens of times the value of the precious metals.

DONGSHENG positions titanium and nickel recycling as its two core pillars, with operations covering titanium anode mesh, titanium electrodes, MMO/DSA-coated anodes, and high-performance titanium alloys such as GR7 and GR11. The technical challenge in titanium recycling lies in controlling impurities such as oxygen and iron. Aerospace-grade applications often require impurity limits that are only half or even a quarter of the ASTM standard values; high-grade titanium ingots cannot be produced entirely from smelting scrap and must be combined with low-oxygen sponge titanium. DONGSHENG’s competitive edge lies in addressing this bottleneck: For complex titanium scrap containing precious metal coatings from PEM, AEM, and seawater electrolysis, the company employs specialized purification processes to separately recover the titanium matrix and valuable metals from the coatings. This ensures that the recycled material not only meets the corrosion resistance and conductivity requirements of industrial applications such as chlor-alkali and electroplating but also complies with the strict compositional consistency standards for aerospace-grade titanium alloys.

Boeing and Airbus have required suppliers to implement “closed-loop titanium recycling,” driving the evolution of recycling technology from downgraded use to equivalent-grade regeneration. Against this backdrop, the traditional model of treating titanium and precious metal recovery as separate processes is losing its competitive edge. With titanium as its entry point and the synergistic extraction of precious metals as a value amplifier, DONGSHENG offers waste holders not merely a “disposal channel,” but a pathway that simultaneously returns the weight-reduction benefits of titanium and the value of platinum group metals in coatings back to the industrial chain. This is expected to be a crucial step in transforming titanium recycling from a cost center into a strategic resource asset.