Fort Lauderdale, FL, November 20, 2026 — New identity reflects the company’s evolution beyond fiber and local markets, bringing broadband providers, sales channels, and technology systems together through a unified platform.

October 22, 2026 — Local Fiber today announced its rebrand to BroadX, reflecting the company’s evolution from broadband serviceability technology into a comprehensive distribution infrastructure platform supporting internet providers, sales partners, and technology integrations across the broadband industry.

Originally founded to simplify broadband availability and help consumers connect with local internet providers, the company has expanded its platform to support a wider range of broadband providers, technologies, markets, and sales channels.

“We’re incredibly excited to take this next step as BroadX, expanding our solutions to include e-commerce, channel distribution, sales tools, order management, and payment automation, while broadening our reach beyond local markets and beyond fiber,” said Jason Yaker, Founder and CEO of BroadX. “Broadband is evolving quickly, and so are the ways providers reach their customers. We’re building the infrastructure providers need to grow their distribution, work with new partners, and compete in today’s fast-moving market.”

Building the Distribution Layer for Broadband

BroadX provides a common infrastructure layer connecting broadband providers, sales channels, and the systems behind every transaction.

The platform enables providers to distribute their services through comparison websites, moving and relocation services, real estate platforms, digital marketplaces, business resellers, master agents, managed service providers, and other sales organizations, without replacing their existing operational systems.

Its expanding technology stack includes:

Serviceability: Fast, address-level broadband availability across multiple technologies.

E-commerce and Sales Tools: Digital storefronts and assisted-sales experiences for direct and partner sales.

Channel Distribution: Infrastructure to connect providers with residential and business sales partners.

Order Management and Integrations: Standardized connections to provider OSS/BSS systems.

Attribution and Payment Automation: Sales tracking, reporting, commission management, and automated partner payments.

The BroadX platform is designed to support broadband distribution across fiber, fixed wireless, cable, satellite, and other connectivity technologies.