Farmington, MO, November 20 , 2026 — TRICOR Insurance announces the completion of the purchase of First State Insurance Agency (FSIA) from First State Community Bank (FSCB).

Based in Farmington, MO, and with roots dating back to 1921, FSIA is a leading retail insurance agency providing property and casualty and employee benefit solutions to a broad array of clients. The sale marks a new chapter for First State Insurance Agency while allowing its customers and employees to move forward with an organization focused on insurance services. TRICOR Insurance will continue serving FSIA customers and build on the relationships the agency established throughout the communities it serves.

“First State Insurance Agency has been an important part of the communities we serve,” said John Denkler, CEO of First State Community Bank. “We are incredibly grateful for the customers who have trusted us throughout the years. The current staff, now under the TRICOR Insurance name, is well positioned to carry those relationships forward and continue providing the service the customers have come to expect.”

David Fritz, CEO, TRICOR Insurance, echoed these sentiments, stating, “We’re excited to welcome the First State Insurance Agency team and their customers to TRICOR. They’ve built strong, lasting relationships in the communities they serve, and we’re committed to continuing that same local, personal service as we grow in Missouri.”

Andrew Hartgrove, President of FSIA and TRICOR, Missouri, added, “Our team has been focused on providing premier service to our clients and partners in the communities we serve. Joining TRICOR allows us to build on that commitment by bringing together two organizations that hold the same values, a strong commitment to their communities, and a client-first approach. We’re excited about what this partnership means for our employees, our clients, and our shared future.”

Effective November 3, 2026, TRICOR Insurance assumed ownership of First State Insurance Agency. For current First State Insurance Agency customers, the transition to TRICOR Insurance should be seamless, and they can continue using the same phone numbers and emails.

Godfrey & Kahn, S.C. acted as legal counsel to TRICOR Insurance. Piper Sandler & Co. acted as financial advisor and Barack Ferrazzano Kirschbaum & Nagelberg LLP acted as legal counsel to FSCB and FSIA.