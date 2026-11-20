Virginia City, MT, November 20, 2026 — ForwardView Partners with Highland Venture Associates to Bring AI-Enabled Financial Intelligence and Operating Discipline to Private Companies

Partnership combines financial technology with experienced CFO and operating leadership to help privately held and private equity-backed businesses improve cash visibility, decision-making and execution.

ForwardView (forwardview.io), an AI-enabled enterprise management platform, today announced a strategic implementation partnership with Highland Venture Associates (highlandvco.com), an Austin-based financial and operational advisory firm.

The partnership combines ForwardView’s financial intelligence and cash management capabilities with Highland’s experience leading companies through growth, acquisitions, operational improvements and financial transformations.

Together, the firms will serve private equity-backed businesses, family-owned companies, family offices and other privately held enterprises seeking stronger financial visibility, improved cash management and more effective operational execution.

Bridging the Gap Between Financial Reporting and Operational Execution

Many middle-market companies have the financial data they need but lack the management infrastructure to translate that information into timely decisions, coordinated action and measurable results.

ForwardView is an AI-enabled enterprise management platform designed to close that gap. It connects financial intelligence, operational knowledge and accountable execution, helping leadership teams strengthen liquidity, improve performance and accelerate enterprise value creation.

Working alongside existing accounting and ERP systems, ForwardView transforms general ledger and transaction data into actionable intelligence, including 13-week cash forecasts, working-capital planning and forward-looking liquidity analysis. Its Situation Room is designed to connect insights to decisions, assign ownership, track execution and verify outcomes.

The result is more than financial visibility. It is a disciplined operating environment that helps companies anticipate challenges, act with confidence and build lasting value.

Highland will lead client implementations, work directly with management teams and provide ongoing financial and operational advisory support. The partnership is intended to help companies use financial insights to guide decisions, establish accountability and improve execution without requiring substantial additions to internal finance teams.

“Financial visibility creates opportunity. Management decisions and execution create value,” said Mark Jacobs, Co-Founder and Partner of ForwardView. “Eric brings the perspective of an executive who has led companies through acquisitions, integrations and operational change. Combining that experience with ForwardView helps companies build stronger financial discipline and turn insights into action.”

“Having served as CFO, COO and CEO of growing businesses, I’ve seen firsthand how companies can generate substantial financial information without consistently translating it into action,” said Eric Howard, Founder of Highland Venture Associates. “Our partnership with ForwardView is designed to close that gap. By combining AI-enabled financial analysis with experienced executive leadership, we can help management teams improve cash visibility, establish accountability and execute more effectively.”

Supporting Growth, Financial Discipline and Value Creation

The partnership will initially focus on middle-market businesses, generally ranging from $10 million to $200 million in annual revenue, particularly those facing growth, acquisition integration, working-capital challenges or financial and operational transitions.

For private equity sponsors and family offices, the approach offers a structured way to improve cash discipline and support value creation across portfolio companies.

For lenders and turnaround advisors, it offers improved visibility into borrower liquidity, financial performance and management initiatives.

For company owners and CFOs, it provides access to financial technology and experienced executive guidance designed to improve decision-making and execution.

ForwardView and Highland are now scheduling discussions with private equity sponsors, family offices, lenders and privately held businesses interested in evaluating the platform and its implementation services.