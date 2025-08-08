BCIC Successfully Concludes 3rd Leadership Summit 2025 – A Confluence of Visionary Leaders and Transformative Ideas

Bengaluru, August 8, 2025: The Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) successfully hosted the 3rd BCIC Leadership Summit 2025 at Hotel Holiday Inn, Bengaluru today.

Widely regarded as one of the most anticipated annual events under the BCIC Leadership Forum, the summit continues its legacy as a high-impact gathering for C-suite leaders, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers across sectors. This year’s summit drew overwhelming participation and enthusiasm from over 150 C suite leaders, reaffirming BCIC’s commitment to fostering an ecosystem of continuous learning and leadership excellence.

A Platform for Inspiration and Impact

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Prashant Gokhale, President of BCIC emphasized: “The BCIC Leadership Forum is exclusively curated for C-suite leaders. It is designed to bring together senior business professionals on a common platform for experience sharing, team building, business best practices, and strategic networking. It is all about inspiration.”

He further noted that the Leadership Summit serves as the curtain raiser event each year, setting the tone for a series of monthly leadership forums that aim to sustain learning and maintain continuity throughout the year.

Summit Highlights

This year’s summit featured compelling insights from distinguished leaders across a spectrum of industries—from agritech to media, and digital innovation to hospitality. The sessions offered a mix of personal leadership journeys, practical business insights, and forward-looking perspectives.

Notable Speakers Included Mr V Ravichander, Chairman Business Feedback Insights, T Mahesh, Expert-Sustainbility Director, Administrative Dept. EMPRI.GoK, Gopal B. Hosur, Retd. IPS Officer, Maya Chandra, Founder, Mayafilms, Ravindra K. Agrawal, Chairman, Kisankraft, Srikanth Iyer, Co-founder & CEO, Homelane and Suborno Bose, Chairman & CEO, IIHM

“The city’s infrastructure woes need a viable solution and corporate leaders of Bengaluru need to take onus for this. We will be able to decongest Bengaluru roads only when 70% people start using public transport which includes the C suite leaders. Currently the number stands at 45%. We also need to have more BMTC buses plying on the roads to replace private vehicles. The number of BMTC buses on Bengaluru roads have been stagnant for the past several years,” lamented Mr V Ravichander, Chairman Business Feedback Insights while addressing the gathering.

These speakers represented diverse sectors including urban planning, sustainability, agriculture, media, and AI in hospitality.

Each speaker delivered a 20-minute keynote, followed by 10-minute audience interactions, creating an engaging and immersive experience for attendees.

Legacy of Leadership Summit

BCIC held Leadership Summits in 2023 and 2024 also. The 3rd Leadership Summit continued to build on its strong legacy of fostering thought leadership and industry collaboration. The summit has been serving as a dynamic platform for exchanging transformative ideas, celebrating leadership excellence, and inspiring the next generation of changemakers across Karnataka’s business ecosystem.

Looking Ahead

With the resounding success of the 3rd Summit, BCIC reaffirms its dedication to nurturing India’s business leadership through consistent, high-value engagement. Attendees can look forward to monthly leadership forums beginning September 2025, featuring curated themes, expert speakers, and collaborative dialogue.