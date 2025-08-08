Citrus Solutions strengthens presence in North India

Mumbai, 8th August 2025: Citrus Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a pioneer in Thin Client manufacturing sector, has announced the appointment of Medley India Infosolution Pvt. Ltd., as the official distributor for North India. This strategic affiliation is set to bring Citrus’s eco‑friendly, reliable and flexible range of computing devices to a wider market across India.

Speaking on the association, Mr. Manoj Nair, CEO, Citrus Solutions Pvt. Ltd. said, “For us, as a pioneer in the Thin Client brand in India, this collaboration with Medley India, is a significant step toward strengthening our presence in North India. Medley’s deep market understanding and trusted network makes them an ideal partner to drive our next phase of growth. Together with Medley, we’re committed to making dependable and future-ready computing devices more accessible across the region”.

In today’s fast-moving IT landscape where cloud computing and remote access are becoming the norm, Citrus Thin Clients offer an ideal solution. They reduce costs, minimize energy usage, and simplify device management, all while supporting secure access to cloud-based systems and remote desktops. Their efficiency and reliability make them a smart choice for modern businesses looking to streamline operations without compromising performance.