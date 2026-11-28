Las Vegas, NV, November 28, 2026 — LXACON Technologies LLC, a SBA-certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), introduces CyberOps, a proprietary cybersecurity and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) platform engineered to transform how small businesses and cybersecurity teams manage their security operations.

At the heart of CyberOps is SOVA, an integrated AI Security Analyst and Security Advisor designed to deliver cybersecurity intelligence without relying on external cloud-based AI services.

SOVA — Intelligence Within Your Environment

Unlike conventional cloud-dependent AI solutions, SOVA operates through a locally hosted large language model within the customer’s environment.

As an integrated Security Analyst and Security Advisor, SOVA assists cybersecurity professionals in navigating complex security incidents, investigations, risk assessments, and compliance requirements. Its advisory capabilities draw upon established cybersecurity frameworks, with an emphasis on traceable guidance and information provenance.

This architecture represents a deliberate approach to AI independence, giving organizations greater control over their operational information and cybersecurity intelligence.

CyberOps — One Platform. Multiple Cybersecurity Disciplines.

CyberOps brings critical cybersecurity functions together within a standalone Windows platform, including:

Security incident management and investigations

Governance, risk, and compliance management

Evidence management and documentation

Vulnerability and remediation management

Support for 11 cybersecurity and compliance frameworks

Integrated AI-assisted security analysis and advisory capabilities

By consolidating these disciplines, CyberOps addresses the operational challenges faced by smaller cybersecurity teams that must manage increasingly complex security responsibilities with limited personnel and resources.

Built From Experience. Engineered for Cybersecurity Professionals.

Developed under the leadership of a retired United States Air Force veteran with extensive cybersecurity experience across federal and commercial environments, CyberOps reflects a practical understanding of the challenges facing today’s cybersecurity workforce.

LXACON Technologies represents an intersection of military experience, cybersecurity expertise, independent software engineering, and Black technological entrepreneurship.

Advancing American Cybersecurity Innovation

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly embedded in cybersecurity operations, LXACON is advancing an alternative approach centered on local intelligence, operational control, and integrated security management.

CyberOps is not simply another cybersecurity application. It represents a vision of empowering cybersecurity professionals with the operational tools and intelligence necessary to navigate an increasingly complex digital landscape.