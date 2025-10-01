BillMart Fintech CEO Ashok Mittal Welcomes RBI Rate Stability, Sees Boost for MSMEs

-Mr. Ashok Mittal, MD & CEO, BillMart Fintech

“As expected, the RBI has kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.50%. What stands out this time is the upward revision in growth to 6.8% from 6.5% and the lowering of inflation projection to 2.6% from 3.1%, which is a very positive signal. For MSMEs and SMEs, this stability in rates, coupled with GST streamlining and structural reforms, gives them the comfort to plan ahead with confidence. It will help small businesses focus on growth rather than worry about sudden policy shifts.”