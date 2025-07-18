Birla Opus Paints unveils the next chapter of its ‘Celebrating Colours of India’ campaign

Mumbai, 18th July 2025: Following the success of its inaugural heartwarming film featuring the Gateway of India, Birla Opus Paints, today unveiled the next chapter in its ‘Celebrating Colours of India’ campaign. Set against the backdrop of Jaipur’s majestic Hawa Mahal, this animated film brings alive the essence, pride and visual richness of India’s heritage through the lens of colour, echoing the brand’s enduring belief in ‘Duniya Ko Rang Do’.

This latest installment continues the animated approach, reintroducing the beloved Opus Boy as he endeavors to spread joy and deepen the premise of transformation through colour. Demonstrating how beauty can open avenues of wonder and storytelling, even for structures already steeped in history and grandeur, the film beautifully captures his role in bringing joy to clean-up marshals stationed at the monument, as the transformative power of color inspires a renewed community commitment to keep surroundings around them clean. The film’s captivating background score, masterfully curated by Ram Sampath, has once again seized audience interest, echoing the profound impact it made with the brand’s initial thematic release.

Commenting on the film launch, Inderpreet Singh, Head – Marketing, Birla Opus Paints, added, “Strategically building on the success of our ‘Gateway of India’ film, we are scaling our ‘Duniya Ko Rang Do’ philosophy. Through our Opus boy, we illustrate how colour, through small, impactful acts, can breathe new life into familiar spaces.”

The communication and film have been conceptualised by Leo India and Zombie Studios, Brazil and is being amplified across various media channels, including TV, Digital, OOH, Print, and Radio, ensuring widespread reach and engagement with audiences nationwide.