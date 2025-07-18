Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida, Unveils Centre for Social Innovation and Impact (CSII)

New Delhi, July 18, 2025: Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida, one of the premier management education institutions in the country, is delighted to announce the launch of the Centre for Social Innovation and Impact (CSII).

“Management teaching is a very big part of what we do, but we must push the frontiers of the institute, and that’s the whole idea of doing something new. I am very fortunate to have an esteemed advisory committee, and I am sure as the centre flourishes and grows, many would like to join, and I look forward to that,’’ said Prof. Subhajyoti Ray, Ex Officio Member, Director, Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida.

The official launch took place in the presence of esteemed Chief Guests, including Dr. Anil K. Gupta (IIT Roorkee), Mr. Chandra Mishra (Beggars’ Corporation), Mr. Sushil Khosla (TCS), Mr. Anup Rau (Future Generali India Insurance), Dr. Pravakar Sahoo (NITI Aayog), Professor Subhajyoti Ray (Director, Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida), and Dr. Amarnath Tripathi (Chair, CSII).

“I feel honoured to be a part of this advisory committee and the Jaipuria Institute. All four campuses already carry the tag of excellence, but this is a unique initiative by this campus, as there is no other centre in the country focused on social innovation and impact. I sincerely wish that the centre develops successfully and becomes a prestigious national entity,” said Dr. Anil K. Gupta, Professor at IIT Roorkee. Echoing his views and complimenting the institution, Mr. Anup Rau, MD & CEO, Future Generali India Insurance Company, said, “I think one of the criticisms directed at academic institutions in India is that they are very academic and there is no real impact they make. But today, I think we can see genuine efforts being made through this centre to create social impact through innovation. So, my compliments to the institution for having brought this to life. I am sure that great things will follow from here.’’

This Centre of Excellence is dedicated to addressing the country’s most pressing social, economic, and environmental challenges via cutting-edge research, innovation, and collaboration. It is aligned with India’s development vision for 2047 and aims to foster inclusive growth by engaging in evidence-based policy research, capacity building, and community empowerment.

In addition, the centre will also serve as a societal impact-driven think tank, nurturing partnerships and delivering scalable, sustainable solutions that enhance human well-being.

The centre’s core mission includes building the capacities of individuals and institutions via extensive training, knowledge dissemination, and joint initiatives. Moreover, it will emphasise national and international collaborations that strengthen impact and innovation for societal transformation.

The unveiling of CSII marks a substantial step in the institute’s journey toward becoming a pioneer in the business education landscape and designing out-of-the-box solutions for contemporary challenges.