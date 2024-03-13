Brawner Insurance Acquires Armstrong Insurance Agency

Owner Jared Brawner adds Sales Advisor Jake Bunker to the growing company.

(St. Louis, Mo., March 13, 2024) Brawner Insurance Agency recently acquired Armstrong Insurance, a four-year-old agency serving Northeast Missouri. Brawner Insurance owner Jared Brawner will continue to serve as president and hired Jake Bunker as Sales Advisor to assist with day-to-day operations.

Bunker brings 12 years of experience to his position. He previously worked at State Farm and various regional auto dealerships in sales, finance, and leadership positions.

Founded in 1992, Brawner Insurance specializes in crop, employee benefits, Medicare, personal and commercial insurance needs. The full-service agency is located at 2605 N. Baltimore St. in Kirksville, Mo.

“We aim to continue providing the same level of protection and peace of mind that Jake Armstrong and Denise Armstrong have over the last several years,” said Brawner Insurance owner Jared Brawner. “Our agency has been rooted in the North Missouri region for more than 30 years, and this acquisition allows us to expand our geography in a familiar area.” Brawner added that “new hire Jake Bunker is a Kahoka, Mo. resident who has strong Northeast Missouri ties to help grow the agency.”

Brawner Insurance is a member of Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of more than 160 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois. Founded in 2006, Valley Insurance Agency Alliance generates more than $600 million in written premium and is the regional founding member SIAA – The Agent Alliance, a $12.5 billion national insurance network.