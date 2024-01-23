Brawner Insurance Agency Joins Valley Insurance Agency Alliance

Owner Jared Brawner is seeking to expand his agency’s services with the alliance’s assistance.

(St. Louis, Mo., Jan. 23, 2024) Brawner Insurance Agency recently joined Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of more than 160 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois.

Founded in 1992, Brawner Insurance Agency is led by second generation owner Jared Brawner. The full-service agency is located at 2605 N. Baltimore St. in Kirksville, Mo. For more than 30 years, Brawner Insurance Agency has been providing protection for crop, Medicare, and personal insurance needs. By partnering with VIAA, the agency aims to expand its services to include employee benefits, farm, and commercial insurance, while remaining a family-owned and independent company.

“The alliance offers resources to help provide stronger market access, keep up with industry trends, and leverage the expertise of a proven leader in the insurance industry,” said Brawner Insurance Agency owner Jared Brawner. “VIAA is aligned with these objectives and, more importantly, understands our agency values. Their partnership and support have been a win-win with our staff and our clients as we navigate the ever-changing world of insurance.”

Brawner added that VIAA will enable “our agency to expand the number of carriers we offer, as well as better serve our community’s farmers, businesses, and individuals.”

Founded in 2006, Valley Insurance Agency Alliance generates more than $600 million in written premium and is the regional founding member SIAA – The Agent Alliance, a $12.5 billion national insurance network.

For more information about Brawner Insurance Agency, call (660) 665-1687 or visit www.brawnerinsurance.com.