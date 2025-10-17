Casagrand Lights Up Diwali with Its Festive ‘Cracker Deal’ Campaign

Chennai, 17th October 2025: Turning homebuying into a grand festive celebration of joy, gold, and grand surprises this Diwali, Casagrand, one of the leading real estate developers in India, unveiled ‘Cracker Deal’, a week-long festive celebration till 20th of October, that adds a spark of joy to every new home booking.

As part of this initiative, customers booking a Casagrand home across all its projects in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad & Coimbatore until the 20th of October will get the opportunity to spin the Diwali Special Wheel and win assured festive gifts, including gold coins, Smart TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, and more. The campaign extends across homes priced from ₹50 lakh to ₹4.35 crore, ensuring that every buyer from first-time homeowners to luxury investor walks away with a special Diwali surprise. Additionally, all the customers who will visit Casagrand’s site will be rewarded with Diwali goodies.

Casagrand’s Cracker Deal goes beyond being just a festive discount; it’s an experience-led campaign that blends the thrill of winning with the joy of owning a new home. The campaign transforms the conventional festive discount narrative into an interactive, experience-driven celebration. By turning site visits and bookings into moments of festivity and excitement, it makes the homebuying process more engaging, rewarding, and emotionally resonant this Diwali season.