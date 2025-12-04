Cellecor Expands its Smart TV Portfolio with New Jio-Powered QLED Smart TV Series

Mumbai, Dec 04th: Cellecor Gadgets Limited has announced the launch of its new QLED Smart TV series powered by JioTele OS, marking a significant step forward in the brand’s vision of bringing premium display technology to Indian households at accessible price points.

The new lineup features an ultra-slim, edgeless design with deep integration into the Jio ecosystem. Equipped with Cellecor’s proprietary Quantum Lucent Display Technology, the TVs deliver enhanced brightness, richer colour depth, and improved contrast, making them ideal for immersive streaming, live TV, and gaming experiences. The range is available in three screen sizes – 55-inch (4K Ultra HD), 43-inch (Full HD), and 32-inch (HD) – offering options tailored to diverse home entertainment needs.

The key features across variants include:

Quantum Lucent Display Technology for vivid colors and enhanced brightness

Seamless access to top entertainment platforms including Netflix, YouTube, JioHotstar, JioSaavn, JioGames, HelloJio, and the all the top OTT app via JioStore

Up to 2GB RAM + 8GB ROM for smooth performance

Multiple HDMI and USB ports for flexible connectivity

Dolby Audio support for powerful sound output

Voice-enabled BT smart remote on select models

Powered by JioTele OS, the new Cellecor QLED Smart TV series delivers a deeply intuitive and India-first entertainment experience. Designed for effortless navigation and responsive performance, the operating system brings together smart AI-powered entertainment, access to over 400 free TV channels, and ultra-smooth 4K playback. With its “designed for India, crafted in India” focus and a single remote offering unified control, the TV blends advanced intelligence with everyday convenience for Indian households.

Reinforcing customer trust, the new QLED TV lineup will be supported by Cellecor’s industry-leading pan-India service infrastructure, comprising a nationwide network of over 2,000 authorized service centers, ensuring reliable after-sales support across both urban and rural markets.

Speaking on the launch, Ravi Agarwal, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Cellecor Gadgets Ltd, said: “Our mission has always been to democratize high-quality technology for Indian families. With our new QLED TVs powered by JioTele OS, we are delivering a more immersive, intuitive, and premium entertainment experience, without compromising on affordability. As smart entertainment ecosystems gain rapid adoption across India, we see a significant opportunity to serve evolving consumer needs. We remain committed to offering dependable products backed by our strongest-in-class service network and our strategic collaboration with Jio.”

The Cellecor Jio Smart TV series will be available starting this month across major retail outlets, leading e-commerce platforms, and the brand’s extensive offline distribution network.