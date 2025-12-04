MP Set to Host Major Film Festival as State Showcases Revamped Film Tourism Policy

Dec 04: Additional Chief Secretary Shri Sheo Shekhar Shukla and Vani Tripathi Tikoo, Senior Advisor Madhya Pradesh Film Cell, hosted a Roundtable to discuss the newly amended Madhya Pradesh Film Tourism Policy 2020 (Amended 2025).

The roundtable brought together some of the most influential names in Indian cinema, including Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment; C. Sajan Raj Kurup, Chairman, Creativeland Asia; and Shobha Sant, CEO, Creativeland Studios. Filmmakers Abhishek Chaubey, Leena Yadav, Sudhir Mishra, Sejal Shah and Bharat Bala also participated, alongside industry leaders Tanuj Garg, Vijay Koshy, Shibashish Sarkar, Somen Mishra and Afsar Zaidi.

The revised policy drew strong appreciation from attendees, particularly its recognition of short films, commitment to nurturing local talent, and support for cinema infrastructure through incentives for building or upgrading theatres. The industry also noted the state’s significant push toward attracting global productions, with incentives for international projects rising to ₹10 crore, positioning Madhya Pradesh as an emerging international filming destination.

Highlighting the state’s diverse landscapes and rich heritage, officials encouraged filmmakers to explore new storytelling possibilities across Madhya Pradesh. Shukla reiterated the government’s long-term commitment to the film fraternity, describing the updated policy as a “future-facing framework to empower storytellers.” He added, “Beyond film shootings, we are also looking at hosting a film festival in Madhya Pradesh and promoting films and tourism through the entertainment sector.” Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, who shot Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi in the state, praised MP’s professionalism and safety, noting, “I am from MP myself and can vouch for the hospitality and the secure environment the state provides for filmmakers.”

Vani Tripathi Tikoo emphasised the state’s focus on skilling local talent and improving access to filmmaking equipment to streamline production processes within MP.

Already recognised as one of the country’s most film-friendly destinations, Madhya Pradesh has hosted acclaimed projects such as Maharani, Panchayat, Stree, Lapataa Ladies, and Kathal. The upcoming film festival is expected to further bolster the state’s growing stature as a creative powerhouse.