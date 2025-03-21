Centuary Mattresses Opens New Experience Store in Tirupati

Tirupati, 21st March, 2025: Centuary Mattresses, India’s Sleep Specialist with a rich legacy spanning over 35 years, proudly announces the grand opening of its state-of-the-art Experience Store at Mangalam Road, Tirupati. The new store, spread across an impressive area of 2100 sq. ft., was inaugurated by Sri. Uttam Malani, Executive Director, Centuary Mattresses, along with distinguished guests including Sri. Arani Srinivasulu, MLA, Tirupati; Sri. Praneeth Penumadu, Director, Edify School & Chairman, Praneeth Foundation; and Sri. R. Kishore Kumar, President, T.T.D Emp Co-op-Bank, among others. The launch of this exclusive retail destination marks a significant milestone in Centuary Mattresses’ journey to redefine how consumers experience and choose their sleep solutions.

The Tirupati Experience Store embodies the brand’s unwavering commitment to enhancing the quality of sleep and lifestyle for its customers by offering a one-of-a-kind, immersive shopping environment. Designed to be a haven for sleep enthusiasts and comfort seekers, the Experience Store offers an unmatched shopping experience through a blend of innovative sleep technology, expert guidance, and a diverse range of premium mattresses. From orthopaedic and eco-friendly mattresses to luxurious comfort solutions, the store caters to every sleep preference and need.

Speaking at the inauguration, Sri. Arani Srinivasulu, MLA, Tirupati, expressed his delight, stating, “I am extremely delighted to inaugurate such an elite Experience Store of Centuary Mattresses in Tirupati. Our hearty congratulations go to the entire team of Centuary Mattresses. With the legacy the brand has built and their expertise, I can vouch for this store attracting many enthusiasts of Tirupati, and I believe Centuary Mattresses will stand out in providing their customers with an outstanding experience.” Mr. Uttam Malani, Executive Director of Centuary Mattress, said, “We have always believed in making dreams of better sleep come true. Our new store at New Nagasai Furniture, Mangalam Road, Tirupati is meticulously designed as a unique experience store for sleep enthusiasts and comfort seekers to redefine how customers experience and choose their sleep solutions. Our unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and unparalleled comfort has been the cornerstone of our brand. With the launch of this store, we’re crafting an immersive journey aimed at elevating the lives of our cherished customers. This new space promises to captivate the mattress shopping experience, offering a distinctive fusion of technology, expert guidance, and a comprehensive experience, allowing customers to find the perfect mattress tailored to their needs,” added Mr. Uttam Malani.

These limited-time offers are designed to make premium sleep solutions more accessible to everyone and enhance their overall sleep quality.

To suit a variety of needs and price points, Centuary Mattresses products are designed to feature more sophisticated elements, such as copper gel technology which keeps the body cool and comfortable. Additionally, all of their mattresses come with a promise of Centuary Protect which ensures all mattresses are antimicrobial treated and have CertiPUR-US certification, assuring customers that no harmful chemicals are used during the making of the mattresses. Centaury’s premium mattresses incorporate high-density memory foam and advanced coil systems, offering the pinnacle of luxury and support.

Centuary Mattresses ensures that every aspect of sleep is comfortable and rejuvenating. The Tirupati store offers a wide selection of sleep accessories including sturdy neck pillows for tourists to a selection of pillows made to match their mattresses. The mattress toppers from Centuary provide an additional layer of plushness, and the mattress protectors offer protection from spills and allergens. The company’s superior bed linens improve the appearance of your bedroom.

Centuary Mattresses boasts a strong presence among multi-brand dealers from 4500+ outlets and 450+ exclusive brand stores across India.