Arts Room and Gondwana Art Project Honor Indigenous Creativity with ‘Echoes of Nature’ Exhibit

New Delhi, March 21, 2025: Arts Room, the global cuisine restaurant by Ambrosia Hospitality has unveiled its exclusive month-long exhibition with Gondwana Art Project, ‘Echoes of Nature’, running from March 10 to April 10, 2025. The exhibition was inaugurated by H.E. Mr. Federico Salas, Ambassador of Mexico and offers an immersive cultural experience where culinary expression meets tribal art.

A Fusion of Art and Culinary Excellence

Arts Room at Eldeco Centre is renowned for its seamless blend of art, hospitality and culinary innovation. Inspired by classical global recipes, reimagined with locally sourced ingredients and complemented by art-inspired cocktails, Arts Room creates a multi-sensory dining experience that delights its patrons. With a rotating collection of artworks by renowned Indian artists, each visit offers a fresh perspective through curated exhibitions, making the Arts Room a hub for artistic expression.

Echoes of Nature: A Tribute to Indigenous Art Forms

The Gondwana Art Project explores the evolution of indigenous tribal art in contemporary settings, providing a platform for artists from India’s Gondwana region. Featuring art forms such as Gond and Warli , this initiative nurtures creativity while preserving centuries-old traditions. ‘Echoes of Nature’ highlights the deep connection between indigenous artists and their surroundings, portraying folklore, mythology and nature in intricate patterns, motifs and vibrant color palettes.

Speaking on the collaboration, Navneet Randhawa Bajaj, Co-Owner, Arts Room, said, “Gondwana Art Project has guided tribal artists—many of whom are farmers—towards modern interpretations of their craft, allowing each artwork to narrate a unique story. We are honored to showcase these works and look forward to more such collaborations celebrating indigenous art forms.”

Founded by Sundeep Bhandari and led by art enthusiast Kartik Bhandari, Gondwana Art Project mentors indigenous artists to innovate while retaining the essence of their traditional styles. The project fosters the global appreciation of tribal art by integrating modern techniques, expanding market access and supporting artists through mentorship and exhibitions.

Visit Arts Room to Experience ‘Echoes of Nature’

This collaboration between Arts Room and Gondwana Art Project invites art and food lovers to embark on a cultural journey that celebrates tradition, storytelling and creative evolution. Don’t miss this unique exhibition, available for a limited time from March 10 to April 10, 2025.