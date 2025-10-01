Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Shri Arun Sao and Shri Vijay Sharma inaugurates first of its kind Model Registrar Office in Naya Raipur

Naya Raipur, October 1, 2025: In a significant governance reform aimed at making public service delivery more accessible, transparent and efficient, the Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Shri Arun Sao and Shri Vijay Sharma today inaugurates one of its first Model Registrar Office in Naya Raipur.

The inauguration event was also graced by Shri O. P. Choudhary, Minister of Finance, Chhattisgarh Government, other cabinet ministers including Shri Ramvichar Netam, Shri Guru Khushwant Saheb, Shri Gajendra Yadav and Shri Rajesh Agarwal were also graced the occasion among other state government officials. This revamped office will redefine how citizens interact with land and property registration services—ensuring convenience, speed, and transparency at every step.

“BLS International, a global leader in tech-enabled citizen services, is proud to partner with the Chhattisgarh Government on this visionary initiative. These model SROs will bring global service standards to local administration, making everyday governance simpler, faster, and more accountable. The state has 104 sub registrar offices (SRO), which will be converted into Model SRO in phased manner. We are undertaking digitisation work for 19 Model SROs in the first phase. As experienced partners we have been working with various other state governments as well providing ease of service and efficiency,” said Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International and Chairman, BLS E-Services Limited.

BLS International, a global leader in tech-enabled citizen services, has been awarded the mandate to develop, operate, and manage these next-generation sub-registrar offices. The rollout will include major towns and districts across Chhattisgarh, started with with Naya Raipur to have flagship Model SRO as a showcase of what citizen-centric service should look like in the modern era.

“We congratulate the Government of Chhattisgarh on the inauguration of the first-of-its-kind model sub-registrar office in Naya Raipur. We are also proud to partner with the Chhattisgarh Government on this visionary initiative. These model SROs will bring global service standards to local administration, making everyday governance simpler, faster, and more accountable,” Mr Sandeep Gupta, COO-Technology Services, BLS International said.

Each Model SRO will feature streamlined digital infrastructure, biometric verification systems, real-time status updates, and citizen facilitation counters—all designed to minimize bureaucracy and maximize user experience. In addition, these offices will include air-conditioned waiting lounges, token-based queue management systems, CCTV surveillance for transparency and security, dedicated counters for senior citizens and differently abled persons, drinking water and sanitation facilities, and digital display boards for real-time service updates. The premises will also offer photocopying, printing, and document scanning services along with complaint redressal counters, ensuring that every citizen receives a seamless, single-window experience for all registration-related needs.

BLS International brings years of experience in delivering public services at scale across geographies. Their partnership with the Chhattisgarh government signals a new era in public service management—one rooted in accountability, accessibility, and innovation.

This transformation comes at a crucial time when governance models across India are shifting towards greater digitization and citizen empowerment. With Chhattisgarh taking the lead, the model is expected to inspire other states to prioritize smart, transparent, and responsive public services.

From urban centers like Naya Raipur to smaller districts, these modern SROs are poised to become anchors of good governance—offering both infrastructure and intention that reflect the aspirations of a digitally driven India.