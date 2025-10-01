Zuari Finserv Limited Expands Footprint with New Offices, Strengthens Digital Ecosystem for Investors

New Delhi, 1st October 2025: Zuari Finserv, the financial services arm of Zuari Industries Limited, has announced a series of growth initiatives including new branch openings, digital platform upgrades, and key business milestones. These developments emphasise the company’s commitment to creating a future-ready, customer-centric financial ecosystem.

Zuari Finserv has opened new offices in Noida, Jaipur, and Udaipur. The company plans to further expand across key financial centres in India. To support its expansion, the firm is set to increase its workforce by 50% over the next year.

As part of its digital transformation efforts, Zuari Finserv has launched a redesigned corporate website along with a new mobile application for iOS and Android. These platforms are aimed at offering clients a seamless trading experience, content enabling smarter investment decisions and multiple options for assistance and support.

Among its recent achievements, the company has crossed a significant milestone of ₹500 crore in Assets under Management (AUM), which is a clear marker of rising investor trust and business momentum. Moreover, Zuari Finserv continues to witness growth in its customer base, with more than 60% of new accounts now being opened digitally, reinforcing the growing preference for convenient, tech-enabled investing.

Avnish Gulati, CEO, Zuari Finserv Ltd, commented, “Our focus at Zuari Finserv is to deliver trust, transparency, and technology-driven solutions that empower our customers to achieve their financial goals with confidence. The launch of our upgraded digital platforms, alongside our branch expansion, underlines our commitment to creating a seamless, future-ready ecosystem that serves investors across India.”

Looking ahead, the firm will continue its strategic expansion with innovative financial products, broader regional reach, and deeper digital engagement by solidifying its position as a trusted financial partner in India’s investment domain.