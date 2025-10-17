Consuma raises 1.3 million dollars in funding led by Equirus InnovateX Fund to build the future of consumer research with AI.

Bengaluru, October 17, 2025 — Consuma, an AI startup that is disrupting traditional research methods like surveys & focus-groups, today announced that it has raised $1.3 million (INR 11.16 Crore) in seed funding led by Equirus InnovateX Fund. The funding round also saw participation by prominent angel investors Abhishek Goyal (Tracxn), Mekin Maheshwari (Flipkart), Bhavik Dholakia (Swatantra Wealth), Harsh Shah (Fynd), Arnav Kumar (Leap Finance), Shiv Kapoor (Titan Capital), Biswa Kalyan Rath (Comedian) and several others.

Mr Abhilash Madabhushi

Founded in 2021 by Abhilash Madabhushi during his second year at PES University, Consuma is transforming the consumer research landscape by helping brands derive faster, deeper insights from digital behaviour data — at scale. In less than six months since its public launch, the company already works with over 35 global brands, including Godrej and Britannia.

Speaking on the development, Abhilash Madabhushi, Founder of Consuma, shared, “Consumers are changing faster than ever before, and brands need research methods that keep up with this rate of change.

Unfortunately, traditional research methods have become sluggish and outdated. Relying on surveys in 2025 is like relying on smoke signals in the era of satellites.

At Consuma, we are building technology to bring consumer research into the age of AI – driving differential insights in minutes, not months.

We already see this with our customers, but in the not-too-distant future it will be clear that brands that use Consuma will outperform their competitors that do not.

With this round, we can accelerate our journey towards that mission.”

Sadhika Agarwal, Equirus InnovateX Fund Principal Officer, shared “In a world of quick commerce where consumer expectations evolve in real time, shelf life of insights is low. Brands can no longer rely on million-dollar research projects that run into months. Consuma AI’s exceptional team and platform brings that decision intelligence into the moment. This investment round will help scale faster, deepen the tech, and enable delivery of insights from source to strategy, in minutes, not weeks.”

Today, with Consuma’s AI Engine, brands can perform research in 30 minutes instead of 2-3 months, at 1/10th the cost, all while analysing 1000x more data.