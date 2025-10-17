17th Annual Conference of IANR and 7th Annual Conference of SRS Begin in New Delhi; Experts Call for Cellular Therapies to Be Included Under Ayushman Bharat

New Delhi, October 17, 2025:

The 17th Annual Conference of the International Association of Neurorestoratology (IANR), held jointly with the 7th Annual Conference of the Society of Regenerative Sciences (India), commenced today at The Ashok Hotel, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. The two-day event (October 17–18, 2025) brings together over 500 doctors, scientists, and patient representatives from India and abroad to deliberate on the latest advancements in regenerative medicine and neurorestoratology.

Shri Jual Oram, Hon’ble Minister of Tribal Affairs, inaugurated the conference, highlighting the transformative potential of scientific innovation in healthcare and commending Indian researchers for positioning India as a global leader in regenerative medicine. He also said that he would request Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji to include cell therapy for divyang in Ayushman Bharat.

Shri J.P. Nadda, Hon’ble Minister of Health and Family Welfare, extended his greetings through a video message, saying, “India is emerging as a global leader in regenerative medicine, with its doctors at the forefront of stem cell and cellular therapy innovation. Conferences like this bring together knowledge, experience, and policy guidance to inspire young professionals and deliver real solutions for patients. Recent advancements in the treatment of neurological and orthopedic disorders and disabilities, which is a priority area of government.”

Focus on Cellular Therapy and Regenerative Medicine

The conference centers on regenerative medicine using cellular therapy, which restores damaged tissues and improves functional recovery in patients with neurological, orthopedic, and other difficult-to-treat disorders. With over 2.68 crore Divyang citizens in India, delegates stressed that these therapies could greatly enhance the quality of life for patients previously considered untreatable. Largest number of scientific publications worldwide in neurological conditions are from India

Dr. Alok Sharma, representing the Society of Regenerative Sciences, said, “Our work in regenerative medicine using cellular therapy offers treatment for patients with no other options. India leads globally in research, and PM Modi has supported this initiative from the start, promoting stem cell centers and international collaboration. We urge the inclusion of cellular therapies under Ayushman Bharat so all patients can access these life-changing treatments.”

Dr. Hongyun Huang, Founding President of IANR, said, “We are grateful for the support of the Indian government and the hard work of our professors and technical teams. The aim of neural research is to restore neurological function, improve patients’ cardio-rhythm, and enhance their overall quality of life. Our findings already show significant improvements, and with continued research and collaboration, we can make these therapies more widely available and effective. He mentioned that India is more advanced than China in regenerative medicine”

Delegates from the USA, China, Poland, South Korea, Argentina, Hong Kong, and other countries are participating. Day 1 included discussions on clinical neurorestoration trends, stem cell interventions, and policy frameworks to support regenerative medicine in India. Dr. Alok Sharma was nominated as the President of IANR for the year 2025.

Doctors and patient representatives jointly appealed to the Government of India to include cellular therapies for neurological, orthopedic, and other incurable conditions under the Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), ensuring affordable access for all.

The conference will continue tomorrow (October 18) with thematic sessions, panel discussions, and international presentations on clinical translation and policy frameworks in regenerative and restorative medicine.