Engineering Excellence: The OPPO Find X8 Series

New Delhi, 15 November 2024: OPPO’s Find X8 Series is not just a smartphone; it is a masterpiece of engineering and design. OPPO has balanced aesthetics, durability, and raw power to create a device that sets benchmarks in the flagship category by combining innovative engineering, cutting-edge battery tech, and advanced performance to deliver a premium experience.

Design with Purpose

At its core, the sleek and sophisticated OPPO Find X8 Series underlines the brand’s commitment to premium design, maximum functionality and attention to detail.

The Infinite View Display on both handsets boasts industry-leading thin bezels: 1.45mm on the Find X8 and 1.9mm on the Pro. For users, this means an authentic edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Pro model is just 8.2mm slim and weighs only 215g, while the standard version is a mere 7.98mm and tilts the scales at 193g to make both devices among the sleekest in their class.

The Find X8 Pro’s front and back sport quad-curved glass with an aluminium frame, while the Find X8 features a minimalist aesthetic with flat sides and contoured edges for improved ergonomics.

On the back, the Cosmos Ring Camera Design takes centre stage. The symmetrical arrangement of lenses—with the Hasselblad branding bang in the centre—ensures a harmonious aesthetic.

To fit two telephoto cameras in the Find X8 Pro, OPPO engineered a Triple Prism Design for its 3x camera and periscope lens arrangement for its 6x shooter to reduce the camera bump to just 3.58mm. Both these engineering feats allow for DSLR-grade zooms to be fitted into a small camera bump without compromising on sensor size or camera quality.

The same 3x Triple Prism Design is also implemented on the standard model to reduce the camera module to just 3.01mm for an overall sleek look and pocket-friendly size.

The Find X8 Pro’s Pearl White variant uses a multi-layer celluloid texture to ensure no two devices look the same. A low-glow effect enhances its elegance. The Space Black variant—available on the Find X8 Pro and the standard Find X8—features frosted AG glass with a precise 70-75% frost level to provide a matte finish that resists fingerprints. And for those who prefer subtlety, the Star Grey variant—on the standard Find X8—adds a modern metallic sheen with a minimalist touch.

Sleek and efficient

Now, despite the thin profile, OPPO has not compromised on functionality or battery life of the Find X8 Series. The secret lies in OPPO’s use of Silicon Carbide battery technology that allows for higher energy density while reducing battery size. Traditional lithium-ion batteries struggle with size and efficiency. Silicon Carbide solves these issues by offering higher energy density that packs more power into a smaller space.

A cell phone with a battery

A cell phone charging device

Description automatically generatedAs a result, OPPO could equip the Find X8 Pro with a whopping 5,910mAh battery, while the standard variant holds a large 5,630mAh battery that offer long-lasting power without adding bulk. The reduced battery size frees up space for features like an alert slider, quick button, and IR blaster for a seamless user experience. Fast charging options, including 80W SUPERVOOCTM and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging—with reverse charging—make it easy to top up quickly.

Plus, improved thermal efficiency means better heat dissipation to ensure optimal performance during intense tasks like gaming or video streaming. With these advancements, the Find X8 Pro and Find X8 deliver all-day battery life.

Built tough

The Find X8 Series is not just about good looks. It is designed to endure the rigors of daily life. Both the front and back of the smartphones are protected by the latest Gorilla Glass 7i that provides superior resistance to scratches and drops. This ensures the phone retains its pristine appearance over time.

OPPO’s Armour Shield Design fortifies the device’s structural integrity: With its 304 stainless steel reinforcement—boasting excellent corrosion resistance—and 360° motherboard protection, the Find X8 Series is IP68- and IP69-certified to make it one of the most durable smartphones available.

IP68 certifies the devices against dust and immersion in up to 1.5m of water for 30 minutes, while IP69 rating is a testament to their resistance to high-pressure water jets at up to 80°C.

Runs fast

At the heart of the Find X8 Series is the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, a powerhouse built on the TSMC 3nm process. Its Cortex-X925 core is clocked at 3.62GHz, coupled with 3X Cortex-X4 + 4X Cortex-A720 cores. This flagship processor offers 35% Faster CPU Performance than its predecessor —the Dimensity 9300—to handle multitasking and intensive applications effortlessly. The SoC also posts 40% better power efficiency that ensures longer battery life without compromising speed and comes with the Immortalis-G925 GPU that delivers desktop-grade gaming with ray tracing for lifelike graphics.

A computer chip on a black surface

Description automatically generatedThe Dimensity 9400’s advanced NPU further unlocks a range of Generative AI features that elevate mobile productivity. OPPO’s GenAI tools—including structured layouts, summarization, and intelligent text editing—take full advantage of the Dimensity 9400’s NPU for up to 80% faster LLM prompt performance and a 35% improvement in power efficiency. For instance, Intelligent Note-Taking on the Find X8 Series smoothly and automatically formats, polishes, and extends content with a single tap while Document Summarization and Translation help users manage files efficiently across languages in a jiffy.

A Flagship Redefined

The OPPO Find X8 Series embodies a perfect balance of style, durability, and power. From the sleek design and cutting-edge Silicon Carbide battery to the robust build and MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor, every aspect of the device is engineered for excellence.

The Find X8 Series devices are not just smartphones; they are a statement of innovation, designed to cater to users who demand beauty, performance, and reliability in equal measure. Whether you are a creative professional, a productivity enthusiast, or a gaming aficionado, the Find X8 Series is ready to exceed expectations.