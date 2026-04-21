ENTECH 2026 national Australian roadshows completely sold out

SYDNEY, Apr 21 – Continuing its amazing run of success and growth ENTECH, the only event for AV and entertainment technology professionals that visits every major population centre in Australia and New Zealand, has officially sold out its 2026 national Australian roadshows.

ENTECH Roadshow to Experience event

Following a complete sell-out of its previous events which have historically been capped by a three-truck touring format, this year due to increased industry demand ENTECH expanded its national roadshow capacity for 2026 with the addition of an additional B-double trailer to its fleet.

ENTECH CEO Kate McKenzie

ENTECH CEO Kate McKenzie explained, “This logistics upgrade increased freight capability and unlocked exhibitor demand across all cities. As a direct result, ENTECH has confirmed major new exhibitors including Barco, Panasonic, and Jands further strengthening the show’s position as Australia’s leading AV industry showcase.”

The expanded format also allows for more equipment on the tradeshow floor – now over 66 tonnes – and more live demonstrations.

McKenzie added, “The benefits don’t end there as with our expanded capacity and sold-out shows we have an even deeper cross-section of the professional audio, lighting and visual technology sectors without compromising the speed and efficiency that define the proven ENTECH roadshow model.

ENTECH trucks on tour

ENTECH have built and grown their roadshows on trust, reliability and delivery and each year moves national exhibitor freight over thousands of kilometres across Australia and New Zealand on time and on budget.

The roadshows deliver meaningful demos, tech talks and interactions between suppliers, manufacturers, practitioners and distributors of professional audio visual and entertainment technology creating significant value for exhibitors and attendees alike.

Kate McKenzie concluded, “ENTECH now has five attractions within the show: the traditional Chameleon ENTECH cafe (and Happy Hour), the NW Group ENTECH theatre zone for silent disco headphone presentations on the floor, the new Interactive Audio Demo Zone and the Interactive Vision Demo Zone. Finally, we have added dedicated meeting rooms for curated meetings using our new proprietary ENTECH-CONNECT registration and meetings system. The outcome is that ENTECH 2026 is unlike any previous, making our 33rd year our biggest ever.”

ENTECH will visit Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth in May 2026, Auckland and Wellington in July 2026 and Christchurch in August 2026.

Whilst the national Australian roadshows are sold out limited single city spots (excluding Melbourne which is also sold out) are still available.

Registration for the 2026 Australian and New Zealand ENTECH Roadshows is free and open now.