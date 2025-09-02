Ericsson leads Omdia Market Landscape: Core Vendors 2025 report for Business Performance

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) is proud to announce its leadership position in the 2025 Omdia Market Landscape report for Core Vendors, achieving the top ranking in Business Performance, and placing second in the other dimension analyzed, Portfolio Breadth and Competitiveness.

Within the Business Performance dimension, Ericsson achieved a score of 89.8 out of 100, a 26% increase from this measurement in the 2024 edition of this report, reflecting a strong year for the company and underlining the strength of its offer.

In 2024, Ericsson was the market leader in terms of revenue market share, and it has retained and strengthened that position throughout 2025. Driving this result was an expanded footprint with Communication Service Providers (CSPs) around the world, which came with an increased number of commercial 5G deals, especially those which replaced other vendors or were greenfield customers.

Ericsson stands as a close runner-up in the portfolio dimension, highlighting its broad and competitive core network offering that delivers exceptional business results compared to its peers. The company is either the leader or co-leader in five out of seven key categories within the core portfolio, with the report noting “Ericsson’s strengths include cloud native readiness, automation, policy and charging, and analytics and AI/ML.” These capabilities mean Ericsson is well positioned in multi-vendor core scenarios and demonstrate its commitment to innovation and customer value.

Not included in the report analysis was the recent expansion to the core network portfolio, the addition of Ericsson on-Demand. This is a new solution, launched with Google Cloud, delivering core network services as a true software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform to communications service providers (CSPs).

Monica Zethzon, Head of Solution Area Core Networks at Ericsson, says: “Our focus on innovation, reliability, and creating tangible value for our customers has driven clear advances in business performance over the past year, and I am proud to see that recognised in this independent report. Our leadership position in portfolio areas such as automation, cloud native readiness, and AI/ML highlights the investments we have made to ensure we’re the partner of choice for our customers seeking to build the reliable, high-performance core network essential for 5G and beyond. Since the 2024 edition of this analysis, we have strengthened our portfolio further with the inclusion of the Compact Packet Core, and recently launched our Core-Network-as-a-Service platform, Ericsson On-Demand, illustrating our commitment to meeting and exceeding the rapidly evolving needs of the world’s Communication Service Providers.”

Roberto Kompany, Principal Analyst, Mobile Infrastructure at Omdia says: “Ericsson leads the market in business performance with a strong presence in 5G core deals and a robust portfolio that excels in cloud native readiness, automation, and AI-driven analytics, positioning it as the top choice for CSPs in 2025.”

Ericsson’s core network portfolio, centered around its dual-mode 5G Core solution, comprises a range of advanced solutions designed to support the essential functions of modern telecommunications networks. The portfolio emphasizes network automation, security, and interoperability, enabling service providers to deliver seamless connectivity, enhanced user experiences, and innovative services with optimized total cost of ownership. The portfolio supports core network deployments across various private and public cloud providers, bolstered by a robust partner ecosystem that enhances its capacity for innovation and transformation.

Ericsson has 140+ unique 5G Core or cloud native commercial contracts, with 70+ live dual-mode 5G Core solution customers (including EPC, 5G non-Standalone, and 5G Standalone live customers). Ericsson currently powers 42 of the world’s 70+ commercially live 5G SA networks, with its RAN solutions and the cloud-native Ericsson dual-mode 5G Core solution.