COLUMBIA, Md., Nov 24 — Kion, the leading FinOps platform for automated governance, today unveiled Kion FinOps+ v4.0, a major advancement that makes AI cost management a core capability of its FinOps+ platform. The release introduces a comprehensive suite of AI FinOps capabilities that bring AI cost management into one centralized platform, giving organizations the visibility to understand where AI dollars are going, the automated controls to optimize spending, and the insights to identify waste and scale investments. Kion will showcase Kion FinOps+ v4.0 at AWS re:Invent 2026.

AI has introduced a new layer of financial complexity for enterprises as costs accumulate across models, providers, and individual users often without a clear connection to the business outcomes they support. According to the Tokenomics Foundation, three in four enterprises cannot confidently prove AI business outcomes to the CFO. Part of that challenge can be attributed to the fact that AI is often managed as a separate discipline from the rest of the technology stack, leaving its costs disconnected from established FinOps practices. Just as cloud financial management evolved around centralized visibility and governance, organizations need to bring AI spending into that same FinOps framework. This means tracking consumption, applying consistent policies and using financial measurements to determine where investments should grow or scale back.

“After many years as a FinOps practitioner, I know how difficult it is to manage costs when you’re only seeing pieces of the picture,” said Tatum Tummins, Senior Product Manager at Kion. “Take an employee using Claude Code for day-to-day development, Anthropic models hosted on Amazon Bedrock to classify support tickets in a data pipeline, and an OpenAI API key to transcribe and enrich customer calls, for example. That’s three different sources of AI spending tied to the same person but are typically managed as separate costs. Kion FinOps+ v4.0 automatically connects those expenses under a single identity so teams can see the full scope of AI consumption. From there, they can enforce spending policies before costs get out of hand. That’s what it means to manage AI FinOps end-to-end.”

Kion’s AI FinOps capabilities measure, attribute, forecast, control and optimize AI costs and include:

AI Insights Dashboard: Tracks usage across AI spend, tokens, cache efficiency and requests. AI Insights will measure, attribute and forecast key metrics. It is built on an extensible architecture that allows the platform to easily add support for additional gateways and providers.

AI Usage Attribution and Optimization: Unifies AI costs across providers and models to a single user identity, starting with email address and can be customized to organizational needs. Identify which AI services are driving spend, and where optimization opportunities exist. Integration with AI gateway and proxy data, beginning with LiteLLM, helps estimate spend between billing updates in real time and captures consumption from providers not yet directly supported.

ROI Measurement and Unit Economics: Connects AI usage with external systems to measure cost per outcome and the ROI of AI investments. Measure cost-per-outcome to compare AI spend to revenue generation and cost savings. A dollar in should return at least a dollar of impact. Organizations can tie token spend to the work it produced, helping evaluate which AI projects are delivering value.

Controls, Budgets and Guardrails: When spend reaches a threshold you set, Kion automatically applies the controls you choose. It can turn off AI services in an account or keep costly GPU instances out of sandbox and dev environments. On Amazon Bedrock, Kion also restricts which models teams can use and alerts you in near real time when usage passes your limit. Kion shuts down idle AI notebooks after hours too, including Amazon SageMaker and Google Vertex AI Workbench. Guardrails work across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud and let you dial investment up or down as priorities change.

Kion remains an API-driven platform with a flexible self-hosted deployment designed for regulated organizations who want to maintain security and control of their financial and operational data.

Kion will showcase FinOps+ v4.0 at AWS re:Invent 2026 in Las Vegas, NV from November 30 through December 4, with live demonstrations and FinOps+ giveaways at booth #622. At the conference, Tummins will lead a lightning talk, “FinOps for AI: Scale Investments That Work. Stop Ones That Don’t” on Wednesday, December 2, from 1:00–1:20 p.m. at the AWS Industries Zone on the expo floor. The session will explore how organizations can move from AI cost visibility to action through user-level spend attribution, automated guardrails and value tracking, with practical examples of how to scale AI investments that deliver results and address those that don’t. To learn more, please visit.

Kion will also be showcasing the new AI FinOps capabilities at Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference.