Federal Bank Embarks on Humanitarian Initiative on World AIDS Day

Mumbai, 02nd December 2023: In a commendable display of corporate social responsibility, Federal Bank, a pioneer in banking, announced its substantial contribution to the community in celebration of World AIDS Day through the SUNSHINE program – Employee Volunteering Program. A blood donation drive that was conducted across the country as part of the Bank’s Founders’ Day saw thousands of employees donate blood. The drive began on October 18th and culminated on World AIDS Day with over 1300 units of blood. The blood units were distributed to more than 30 hospitals across the country and include The Red Cross Society, KIMS Health Care, Aster, Manipal, Fortis etc.

Ajith Kumar K K, Chief Human Resources Officer, Federal Bank said, “Through the Sunshine Employee Volunteering Initiative at Federal Bank, our employees exemplified the collective commitment to service with a Blood Donation Drive which began on our Founder’s Day (Oct 18) and culminated on World AIDS Day. With 1300+ dedicated employees across the country contributing, we’ve woven a tapestry of compassion! Our employees’ selfless efforts and willingness made a meaningful impact on society’s health and well-being.”

Sunshine is Federal Bank‘s commitment to instill a sense of responsibility among its employees toward the communities they serve. The program is aptly named, reflecting the Bank‘s aspiration to be the rays of sunlight, bringing warmth and positivity to the lives of people in the surrounding communities.

On this World AIDS Day, Federal Bank takes a significant step forward by donating a total of 1300 units of blood as part of its employee volunteering program. This philanthropic effort not only aligns with the Bank‘s core organizational ethos but also underscores its holistic approach to all endeavors.

Federal Bank‘s dedication to corporate social responsibility extends beyond traditional banking services, demonstrating its commitment to making a positive and tangible difference in the lives of those within the communities it serves. Other notable CSR initiative of the Bank includes Sanjeevani – United against Cancer, Speak for India, Federal Skill Academy etc. A short video of the CSR activities can be seen here – https://youtu.be/genpBERvyeI