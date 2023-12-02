Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach Breaks Barriers by Launching Braille Menus for the Visually Impaired

Visakhapatnam, 02nd December 2023: Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach, a distinguished member of the Accor group, proudly heralds a breakthrough initiative in inclusivity with the launch of Braille menus. This historic step, unveiled at the renowned Indian specialty outlet, Zaffran, marks the hotel as the pioneer in Andhra Pradesh, fostering empowerment and equality for all.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed esteemed officials, including District Blindness Control Society Coordinator Dr. Vishwamitra, HOD Ophthalmology, Visakhapatnam, along with dignitaries from Andhra Medical College and Varun Group, gracing the momentous occasion.

“Our ethos revolves around fostering inclusivity, ensuring every individual feels esteemed and embraced,” emphasized Mrs. Lakshmi Sridhar , General Manager at Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach and The Bheemili Resort manaed by Accor.

The event welcomed luminaries such as Dr. G. Butchi Raju, Principal of Andhra Medical College, Dr. Allu Padmaja, Head of DREH, and Dr. Vasupalli Ravi, HOD, Anesthesia & CCM, KGH. The revelation of the Braille menu brought heartfelt joy to visually impaired guests, enabling them to independently explore and order from the menu.

This trailblazing move underscores Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach’s dedication to fostering a more inclusive and hospitable environment within the hospitality industry. The Braille menus signify not merely a menu but a gateway to empowerment and independence for the visually impaired.

Additionally, the event was graced by Mrs. Lakshmi Prabhu Kishore, Director, Varun Group, further emphasizing their commitment to inclusivity and diversity. As part of this commitment, Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach employs six visually impaired individuals across various departments. Two of these remarkable employees were present during the event, delighting in reading the Braille menu and placing their orders, symbolizing the triumph of inclusivity in action.