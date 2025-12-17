Formation of a Separate Board for Turmeric Farmers is a very good initiative to protect their interests

CII Telangana in collaboration with the National Turmeric Board organized the maiden edition of Turmeric Value Chain Summit 2025 with the theme Innovation & Opportunities in Turmeric for Viksit Bharat 2047 on 17 December 2025 in Hyderabad.

The conference brought together key stakeholders including policymakers, industry leaders, research institutions, farmer organizations, processors, and exporters to discuss opportunities, challenges, and the future roadmap for strengthening India’s turmeric ecosystem.

While addressing the inaugural session of the Summit, Mr Tummala Nageswara Rao, Hon’ble Minister for Agriculture & Cooperation, Government of Telangana said that Government of Telangana will offer complete support for National Turmeric Board for its success. All interventions need to be designed keeping the farmer at the center and benefits of the turmeric farmers need to be protected. There is a need for regular income for the farmers and need to adopt latest technologies while following traditional methods. If a product gives good profit then farmers would not shift to other products. There are many factors such as risk-taking ability, profits and Soil variety which influence a farmer to choose a product for farming. Turmeric could be grown as intercrop in palm oil farming also. There is a need to strengthen horticulture and vegetables farming while reviving the forests. Turmeric reflects our culture and traditions. Separating turmeric from Spices Board and formation of National Turmeric Board separately in Telangana is a very good initiative and is expected ensure further strengthening turmeric crop production.

Mr Palle Ganga Reddy, Chairman, National Turmeric Board in his address said that among 53 spices only turmeric has a separate board. In India, turmeric is grown in 8 lakh acres and in Telangana around 48,000 acres is under turmeric cultivation but in real in may be around 60,000 acres. In many states, turmeric cultivation is increasing on regular basis. A scientific study is required to highlight the multiple uses of turmeric. There is a need to publicize about how to increase turmeric quality to the farmers through Market committees especially in Nizamabad, Metpally and Mahaboobabad markets where turmeric is sold mostly. There is a need to promote facilities at the market committees for the farmers.

Mr K Surendra Mohan, IAS, Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Cooperation, Government of Telangana mentioned that Telangana vision -2047 envisions farmers welfare as priority and identifies 12 focus points to achieve this goal. While focusing on increasing GDP we also need to focus on increasing the farmers incomes. 10% of global turmeric is produced in Telangana i.e. 1.12 lakh metric tons in around 45000 acres by more than 40,160 farmers. There is need to farmer producer organizations while providing necessary support. Value additions will support the exports. We need to promote organic and natural farming techniques to improve the people’s health.

Ms N Bhavani Sri, IAS, Secretary, National Turmeric Board said that quality of the turmeric need to be improved as per global standards. India is largest exporter of turmeric and more than 70% of global market needs are met by Indian farmers. Our turmeric is facing stiff competition from Vietnam, Myanmar and other African Countries. There is a need to focus on how to increase curcumin content and decrease the moisture level to below 10%. The continued dialogue/ deliberations between the food processing companies and farmers may support in increasing the quality.

Mr R Sivaprasad Reddy, Chairman, CII Telangana & Managing Director, Rachamallu Forgings Ltd said that Nizamabad is an important turmeric market and establishing national turmeric board in Telangana is expected to give a huge fillip to the turmeric production in the state.

Dr V Praveen Rao, Adviser – CII Telangana Agri & Food Processing Panel, Vice Chancellor, Kaveri University in his address said that Turmeric is known as ‘Golden Spice of India’ due to its preventive, therapeutic and curative practices. India’s turmeric sector must transition from bulk commodity to high value ingredient, from value driven to quality & compliance drive, from fragmented supply chain

Mr M Jayasankar M, Head – Strategic Sourcing, Agronomy & Sustainability, Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd. in his address said that farmers need to focus on stable and high level of curcumin production. There is a need for PPP models and backward integration in curcumin production. Pesticides residues is a major challenge in curcumin as it targeted for drugs manufacturing and also for export market. There is a need to build credible source of supply chain in turmeric.

Turmeric Value Chain Summit 2025 witnessed participation from more than 200 industry experts, policymakers, turmeric farmers and representatives from Spices Board.